Only in Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Only in Guyana, we does gat electronic traffic lights wah can adjust fuh peak and off-peak periods. Yet every day during peak hours, we gat police ranks being stationed at junctions with traffic lights to direct de flow of traffic. Dem boys thought dat dese ranks woulda get put weh no traffic lights deh and instead adjust de lights to cater fuh de heavier traffic. Only in Guyana!

But dat is Guyana. Yuh spend tens of thousands of dollars on traffic lights, yet yuh gat to put police fuh direct traffic. Only in Guyana!

De guvament create thousands ah part-time jobs. But guess wat, dem nah create part-time jobs fuh traffic wardens fuh direct traffic in de busy city. Every two corner in de city, dem gat traffic jam during de day. And not a policeman or warden can be found. But yet de guvament claim dem creating part-time jobs. Only in Guyana!

We gat nuff roundabout in de city. Dem gat one by de Cenotaph and we gat one around de St. George’s Cathedral. Yet at de fuss one, dem gat traffic lights. And all because nobody nah decide yet fuh lane de roundabout. Only in Guyana!

We build four-lane highway pon de East Coast. Yet, dem gat zone wah de speed limit is 55 kmh. And dat is pon a four-lane highway. Only in Guyana!

Only in Guyana, we gat markets alongside four-lane highway. Only in Guyana, de more four-lane highway yuh build, de more permission being granted fuh businesses alongside de highway.

Talk half. Leff half.