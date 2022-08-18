One more Covid-19 death, 142 new infections 

Latest update August 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – An 82-year-old woman of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region succumbed to the dreaded Coronavirus as Guyana’s death toll moves to 1276.
In a press release, the Ministry of Health also reported 142 new cases with two persons in the Intensive Care Unit. Meanwhile, the MOH expressed sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased and committed to making every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time to render any assistance needed. The Ministry is also appealing to the general public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their tragic loss in peace.
All Guyanese are being encouraged to continue to observe the public health measures set out by the Ministry of Health. The public health measure encourages: the need for everyone five (5) years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19; the need for everyone to get a COVID-19 booster dose after completing the primary vaccination series; the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining a safe distance of six feet from others and; the need for good hand hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or needs any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.
