Latest update August 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Kong Supra can break 7-second barrier

Aug 18, 2022 Sports

GMR&SC International Drag Race

As the days wind down, preparations are quickly afoot in the camp of Team Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) and during a recent sit down with this publication, driver of the team’s ‘Kong’ 2Jz Supra, Denzel Hopkinson, shared nothing but optimism and excitement.

The Supra, which had won the unlimited class at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) 1320 Heat Rematch in October 2019 with a time of 8.7s, has immense potential according to Hopkinson; who is eager to get back on the South Dakota Drag Strip.

The former Karting Champion mentioned that the fastest time he has recorded with the machine was an unofficial 8.2 seconds last year but since, mechanical problems have derailed any top performances from being recorded.

However, issues have been resolved with thanks from the team Mechanics; S&D Performance, and with help from Time Machine Racing out of Miami that has tuned the vehicle. The main issue that was fixed pertained to the lagged building of boost and computer issues that led to manual shifting.

Going forward, Hopkinson believes that he can register a high to mid 7-second time, with the car’s main advantage being its handling, which is an asset on the somewhat tricky South Dakota 1320 drag strip.

However, the main focus of Team SI&C is to stop the foreign competitors from Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname in their tracks then they will look to get past at least one of Team Mohamed’s GTR.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Shemar Britton wins ICWI Table Tennis Silver Bowl TT Championships in Trinidad and Tobago

Shemar Britton wins ICWI Table Tennis Silver Bowl TT Championships in...

Aug 18, 2022

National table tennis ace and Guyana’s highest ranked men’s player Shemar Britton, fresh from his 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games sojourn was in great form to win the ICWI Table Tennis Silver...
Read More
Team Mohamed tipped to reset record

Team Mohamed tipped to reset record

Aug 18, 2022

Kong Supra can break 7-second barrier

Kong Supra can break 7-second barrier

Aug 18, 2022

Director of Sport meets with heads of disciplines

Director of Sport meets with heads of disciplines

Aug 18, 2022

Guyana Caribbean school boys and girls/Junior CHAMPIONSHIPS squad named

Guyana Caribbean school boys and girls/Junior...

Aug 18, 2022

GCB Republic Bank coaching programme underway in Wakenaam

GCB Republic Bank coaching programme underway in...

Aug 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • THOSE EXAMINATIONS

    Kaieteur News – I am wondering just how they do it. Either these kids today are sharper and brighter than what we produced... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]