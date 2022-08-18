Kong Supra can break 7-second barrier

GMR&SC International Drag Race

As the days wind down, preparations are quickly afoot in the camp of Team Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) and during a recent sit down with this publication, driver of the team’s ‘Kong’ 2Jz Supra, Denzel Hopkinson, shared nothing but optimism and excitement.

The Supra, which had won the unlimited class at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) 1320 Heat Rematch in October 2019 with a time of 8.7s, has immense potential according to Hopkinson; who is eager to get back on the South Dakota Drag Strip.

The former Karting Champion mentioned that the fastest time he has recorded with the machine was an unofficial 8.2 seconds last year but since, mechanical problems have derailed any top performances from being recorded.

However, issues have been resolved with thanks from the team Mechanics; S&D Performance, and with help from Time Machine Racing out of Miami that has tuned the vehicle. The main issue that was fixed pertained to the lagged building of boost and computer issues that led to manual shifting.

Going forward, Hopkinson believes that he can register a high to mid 7-second time, with the car’s main advantage being its handling, which is an asset on the somewhat tricky South Dakota 1320 drag strip.

However, the main focus of Team SI&C is to stop the foreign competitors from Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname in their tracks then they will look to get past at least one of Team Mohamed’s GTR.