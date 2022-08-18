Kong Supra can break 7-second barrier

Latest update August 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2022 Sports
GMR&SC International Drag Race
As the days wind down, preparations are quickly afoot in the camp of Team Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) and during a recent sit down with this publication, driver of the team’s ‘Kong’ 2Jz Supra, Denzel Hopkinson, shared nothing but optimism and excitement.
The Supra, which had won the unlimited class at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) 1320 Heat Rematch in October 2019 with a time of 8.7s, has immense potential according to Hopkinson; who is eager to get back on the South Dakota Drag Strip.
The former Karting Champion mentioned that the fastest time he has recorded with the machine was an unofficial 8.2 seconds last year but since, mechanical problems have derailed any top performances from being recorded.
However, issues have been resolved with thanks from the team Mechanics; S&D Performance, and with help from Time Machine Racing out of Miami that has tuned the vehicle. The main issue that was fixed pertained to the lagged building of boost and computer issues that led to manual shifting.
Going forward, Hopkinson believes that he can register a high to mid 7-second time, with the car’s main advantage being its handling, which is an asset on the somewhat tricky South Dakota 1320 drag strip.
However, the main focus of Team SI&C is to stop the foreign competitors from Trinidad & Tobago and Suriname in their tracks then they will look to get past at least one of Team Mohamed’s GTR.
Aug 18, 2022National table tennis ace and Guyana’s highest ranked men’s player Shemar Britton, fresh from his 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games sojourn was in great form to win the ICWI Table Tennis Silver...
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – There is no other police force and government in any other country that would allow its Traffic Chief... more
Kaieteur News – I am wondering just how they do it. Either these kids today are sharper and brighter than what we produced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]