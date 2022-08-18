Guyana Caribbean school boys and girls/Junior CHAMPIONSHIPS squad named

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has announced their squad for heightened preparations for the upcoming Caribbean school boys and girls/ Junior Boxing Championships set for August 26 to 28 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Terrence Poole MS, Technical Director Guyana Boxing Association, announced the names of the young fighters chosen. “These are the boxers that will be going into camp to represent Guyana at the Caribbean school boys and girls/ Junior Championships: Shawn Sabola RHJ, Matthew Thomas RHJ, Travis Sancho RHJ, Joshua Thambaran RHJ, Arlington Johnson RHJ, Jahuan Haniff RHJ, Markel Blue VBG, Garvel Hyman VBG, Malchi Greenidge FYF, Tequan Sampson FYF, Seon Graham FYF, Shaquan James FYF, Dwayne Baptiste FYF, Eon Bancroft Jnr YA, Kendel De Monic YA, Jeremiah Duncan PPBG and Yusdiel Gala Sixhead Boxing Gym.”

In brief comments, President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle, who is also the Director of Sports in the Sports Ministry, stated, “This would be the fifth edition of the tournament which was started in 2016. The reason for starting the tournament is because of the fact that we were unable to gauge as a Caribbean region where our nursery department was. Countries would have been operating in silos relating to their junior and nursery department, so there was no way for us to actually gauge where each individual country was.

We had the first tournament which had three countries, Guyana, Jamaica and St Lucia. Many of the Caribbean countries are now recovering from Covid-19, as a matter fact, some of them have said they had no schoolboys and junior boxers right now.”

Ninvalle continued, “…We still see it very important that we have this tournament and keep it alive because of the fact that is we do not have a robust, energetic nursery then it’s going to become more difficult to have proper seniors. As it is right now we have had confirmation from four countries participating in this tournament. We expect them to start arriving by late next week. Our hope is that we can have a tournament that we can all be proud of as Guyana and a region.”

“We have started encampment for our boxers and we would have been in preparation since the start of this year and that’s the reason we would have been having two Under-16 competitions per month which was sponsored by DDL.

I cannot overstate the importance of such a tournament because we really need this in this region and I salute the Caribbean presidents that would have supported us; Mr. Cecil Forde of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Vincent Straughn of Bahamas, David Christopher of St Lucia, Neil Roberts of Grenada and all the other persons who have supported us,” Ninvalle mentioned.