Director of Sport meets with heads of disciplines

2022 Inter Guiana Games…

Plans continue to converge for the return of the historic Inter Guiana Games that have been confirmed for November 25 – 27 in Guyana, following a five-year hiatus.

Yesterday, the Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, and Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson, met with the Presidents of the ten disciplines that will comprise the event, at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s boardroom.

According to the Director of Sport (DoS), they discussed several issues which are geared toward charting a way forward for the Games.

Those ten disciplines are Cycling, Athletics (Track and Field), Tennis, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Football, Swimming, Squash, Basketball and Badminton.

Recently, the DoS concluded highly successful discussions with his counterparts from the host and Suriname in French Guiana. He then confirmed the inking of the agreement upon his arrival from Cayenne.

Ninvalle disclosed, “President Ali had promised that the IGG would return under his stewardship. This has become a historic reality. It was confirmed and agreed upon in a documented manner, that the IGG will be staged in Guyana. This is another ambition that has become a reality.”

The Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, also declared the dates of the IGG.

First held in 1967, the IGG is normally an annual affair between Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana, with the last recent edition being hosted in Suriname in 2017.

The Badminton discipline was the latest addition to the list of sporting events.

The Inter-Guiana platform is of cultural significance, which is rooted in sport, education, and technological exchanges in an effort to forge stronger ties, trust, and overall unity among the respective countries, formerly known as the Guianas (French, Dutch and British).