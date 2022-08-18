Cop charged with obstructing justice gets High Court Bail

Kaieteur News – Police Sergeant, Dameion McLennon, who was charged with obstructing the course of justice in the murder of Quindon Bacchus, was on Wednesday granted $250,000 bail in High Court after spending more than a month on remand.

On July 5, McLennon, 35, of Lot 175 ‘B’ Field, South Sophia, Georgetown, made his first court appearance via zoom before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. Also charged was Lance Corporal Thurston Simon, 24, of Bare Root, East Coast Demerara.

McLennon and Simon were charged for allegedly perverting the course of justice by providing false information to investigators. The charge against McLennon stated that on June 30, 2022, at Eve Leary, Georgetown, he willfully attempted to obstruct the course of justice by giving false information to the police, in the course of the investigation into the death of Bacchus.

In July, attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva made a bail application on behalf of McLennon before Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Demerara High Court. However, Justice Kissoon denied the application stating that it was a matter of public interest.

DaSilva later made another bail application but this time before acting Chief Justice (CJ), Roxane George. The CJ granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with no conditions attached to the bail. In the bail application, DaSilva stated that the charge against his client is “eminently bailable.” He noted too that his client was not on the scene at the time of the shooting-death of Bacchus.

Quindon Bacchus was reportedly shot several times on June 10 allegedly by Special Branch rank, Kristoff DeNobrega, during an alleged sting operation at Haslington, East Coast Demerara. An injured Bacchus was picked up and rushed to a hospital where he died while receiving treatment. A post mortem conducted revealed that Bacchus died of multiple gunshot wounds. DeNobrega was charged with murder, while McLennon and Simon were charged for obstructing justice – DeNobrega and Simon remain on remand.