CCJ to rule on appeal in Neesa Gopaul murder case on Friday

Latest update August 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Court of Justice is set to rule on its review of the Neesa Gopaul trial on Friday.
The Neesa Gopaul case had gripped the nation in March of 2015, when her mother, Bibi Shareema Gopaul, and her stepfather, Jarvis ‘Barry’ Small, were sentenced for her gruesome murder. In October, 2010, Gopaul, 15, a student of Queen’s College was reported missing from her Leonora, West Coast Demerara home. Her disappearance took a sudden twist when a partially decomposed body was found in a suitcase submerged in the Madewini Creek on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway – attached to the suitcase were two dumbbells and a red rope which was purportedly used to anchor the suitcase and keep it submerged.
A passport was also discovered in the suitcase and an investigation later confirmed that the passport and the decomposed remains were that of Neesa Gopaul. A subsequent probe led to the arrest of her mother and stepfather.
Following a joint trial in the High Court before Justice Navindra Singh, Bibi Shareema and Small were convicted. They were sentenced to 106 years and 96 years in prison respectively. However, an appeal to the Court of Appeal in Guyana saw the duo’s sentence being reduced to 45 years each. Not satisfied with the deduction, the two moved to the CCJ in hopes that the court will overturn the conviction and sentence and set them free.
Their appeal has since been heard by (CCJ) with defence attorneys representing the duo convicted of murder raising contentions over what they believe to be prejudicial evidence used in their High Court trial.
Aug 18, 2022National table tennis ace and Guyana’s highest ranked men’s player Shemar Britton, fresh from his 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games sojourn was in great form to win the ICWI Table Tennis Silver...
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Aug 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – There is no other police force and government in any other country that would allow its Traffic Chief... more
Kaieteur News – I am wondering just how they do it. Either these kids today are sharper and brighter than what we produced... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]