William France Differently Able Athletic Club to participate in Terry Fox run

Kaieteur News – William France Differently Able Athletic Club is set to participate at this year’s Terry Fox run which is slated to be held from September 11-13 in Canada.

The club which was founded on August 1, 1998 and is based at Mocha, East Bank Demerara, will field five athletes at the event. The team will be led by President of the club William France MS, while the other members are Yvonne De Abreu, Ajohn Antoo, Shaliza Antoo and Shamir Nandalall.

The Terry Fox Run is an annual Canada wide event that helps to raise money and awareness for cancer research.

France, who is also the local sports organiser for Paralympics, has taken part in the event 16 times and along with other members are looking forward to this year’s run. He told Kaieteur Sport that three members of the club had passed away recently and they have recently elected a new executive body. The club’s Vice President is John Antoo, De Abreu is the Secretary, the treasurer and PRO is Yolanda France.

France MS, who also received the Walter Rodney award, indicated they are still soliciting funds for the trip and is calling for support since they have to raise a further $140,000. The team is set to depart Guyana on September 9 and will return on September 14. France has expressed gratitude to their sponsors- Eshima Williams of Canada, Dr. Iamei Aowmathi of Guyana Association for Alternative Medicine, Dr. Bowman of Mocha, Dr. Phillip De Freitas of Da Silva Optical, Mr. French of Pritipaul Investments, Peaches Taxi Service of Mocha, Neil Kumar, Stanley Ming, Humphrey Bakery, Ramchand’s Auto Spares and Banks DIH.

De Abreu has expressed gratitude to the Government of Guyana for the house lots that were allocated to members of the club and that she is looking forward to continuous support. The club has expressed gratitude to Kaieteur News and the general public for their input.