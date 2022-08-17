TSC siblings create history in regional cricket 

Latest update August 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2022 Sports
TSC rewards achievement
Kaieteur News – Transport Sports Club (TSC) on Thomas Road Thomas Lands recently created history when the Mohabir brothers; Dave and Alvin were appointed as Captain of the Guyana U-15 and Guyana U-19 teams respectively.
Alvin, the older of the sibling is presently in St Vincent where Guyana’s U-19s beat Trinidad & Tobago in the opening round of the 2022 Regional U-19 three-day cricket tournament.
Dave will lead the National U-15s to the 50-overs Regional U-15 Tournament which is set to commence this weekend in Grenada.
The brothers, who represent TSC and reside in Kitty, are the only pair of brothers to Captain their Country in two different levels of West Indies youth cricket at the same time.
TSC player/Coach and GCB competitions Committee Chairman Shawn Massiah recently presented the brothers with a token of appreciation for their achievement with something for their respective trips to St Vincent and Grenada.
The presentation was done by Massiah on behalf of the TSC members. (Sean Devers)
