Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Kaieteur News – Tickets for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Meet scheduled for Sunday, August 21, at the South Dakota 1320 strip are progressing at a modest rate according to the organizers of the event.

The event which features competitors from Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled to start at 8:00am and has an admission fee of $2000 for adults and $1000 for Kids.

Additionally, VIP and VVIP tickets carry a price of $30,000 and $40,000, respectively, and are all inclusive.

The VIP package features reserved secured parking, cocktails and shots, Igloo Products for all, Burgers, Buffalo Wings, BBQ, Grilled Beef & Chicken and other finger foods. The VVIP package includes more of the same, but better placement to witness the action.

VIP and VVIP Ticket are on sale at the following locations: John Lewis Styles (Georgetown), Igloo Ice Cream Shoppe (Providence), Falmboyant Supermarket (Eccles), Joseph Music Store (Vreed-En-Hoop), M&R Auto Sales (Cornelia Ida), Vick’s Fix It Cellphone Repairs (Parika), Dada’s Grill (Tuschen Public Road), Tropical View Hotel (Campbell Avenue), S&S Supermarket (Lusignan), KK Gas Station (Unity), Choke Gas Station (LBI), Choke Gas Station (Strathspey), Big B (UG Road), Poonai’s Pharmacy (Rosehall Town), Pharmcare Pharmacy (Evil Eyes, N/A).

Meanwhile, the Elimination Races for the meet are scheduled to commence at noon. Live entertainment will also keep the vibes lively by DJ Stephan and Aw Lyrical.

The organizers also added that tickets prices will remain the same come race day.