Latest update August 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Aug 17, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Tickets for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Meet scheduled for Sunday, August 21, at the South Dakota 1320 strip are progressing at a modest rate according to the organizers of the event.

Andy Bissessar’s Rail Car set a 7.9s record in 2019 against Team Mohamed’s Godzilla GTR (Photo credit: GT Callouts)

The event which features competitors from Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago is scheduled to start at 8:00am and has an admission fee of $2000 for adults and $1000 for Kids.

Additionally, VIP and VVIP tickets carry a price of $30,000 and $40,000, respectively, and are all inclusive.

The VIP package features reserved secured parking, cocktails and shots, Igloo Products for all, Burgers, Buffalo Wings, BBQ, Grilled Beef & Chicken and other finger foods. The VVIP package includes more of the same, but better placement to witness the action.

VIP and VVIP Ticket are on sale at the following locations: John Lewis Styles (Georgetown), Igloo Ice Cream Shoppe (Providence), Falmboyant Supermarket (Eccles), Joseph Music Store (Vreed-En-Hoop), M&R Auto Sales (Cornelia Ida), Vick’s Fix It Cellphone Repairs (Parika), Dada’s Grill (Tuschen Public Road), Tropical View Hotel (Campbell Avenue), S&S Supermarket (Lusignan), KK Gas Station (Unity), Choke Gas Station (LBI), Choke Gas Station (Strathspey), Big B (UG Road), Poonai’s Pharmacy (Rosehall Town), Pharmcare Pharmacy (Evil Eyes, N/A).

Meanwhile, the Elimination Races for the meet are scheduled to commence at noon. Live entertainment will also keep the vibes lively by DJ Stephan and Aw Lyrical.

The organizers also added that tickets prices will remain the same come race day.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Aug 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – Tickets for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Meet scheduled for Sunday, August 21, at the South Dakota 1320 strip are progressing at a...
Read More
GCA Cricket to resume on August 27

GCA Cricket to resume on August 27

Aug 17, 2022

Prudential Technologies continues to support Fruta Conquerors Summer Camp

Prudential Technologies continues to support...

Aug 17, 2022

TSC siblings create history in regional cricket 

TSC siblings create history in regional cricket 

Aug 17, 2022

GMRSC International Drag Race Meet… Five Cars for Balram Auto Mechanic and Team Trans Pacific

GMRSC International Drag Race Meet… Five Cars...

Aug 17, 2022

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport visits Region 3 as community development targeted

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport visits...

Aug 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]