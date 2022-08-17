St. Cuthbert’s Mission now benefiting from Digicel’s reliable 4G LTE service

Kaieteur News – The residents of St. Cuthbert’s Mission (Pakuri) are now able to enjoy faster and more reliable internet connection with the launch of Digicel’s 4G LTE service in the community.

On Monday, Digicel’s team, members of the media and Prime Minister Mark Phillips visited the indigenous community, which is located on the Mahaica River in Region Four, for the auspicious undertaking.

It was revealed that the development materialised some eight years after talks began to have a more reliable network service in the community. Residents were happy to see Digicel deliver on its promise on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Toshao, Leroy Gonputh said, “We are indeed grateful for the opportunity given to us by Digicel…giving us communication where we can enjoy it from our home like every other Guyanese. For quite a long time we were left behind but today we can say Digicel has given us that opportunity to sit back, relax and have our phone calls from right in the comfort of our homes.”

With Digicel’s LTE service now in the community, residents are expected to have faster speeds and access to information. The LTE service upgrade also means more opportunity for education and economic empowerment.

Digicel said its focus on delivering the best customer experience by ensuring its networks are superior and ubiquitous has seen emphasis being placed on speed, quality and coverage.

Commenting on the company’s commitment to delivering LTE services across Guyana, Digicel Guyana’s CEO, Gregory Dean said that it was just in June that representatives of the company met with the leaders of the community. Soon after, a feasibility study was conducted in the community.

But according to him, “The main issue with remote projects is electricity and also getting towers.” Nevertheless, Dean said that Digicel was able to rehabilitate one of its towers and deployed it to the community. The tower is now being used to provide the community with an improved network service.

“With the launch of this service we now cover 98 percent of the population and more importantly 90 percent of the population is covered in terms of LTE service,” the CEO said.

He cited other rural areas where Digicel recently launched its LTE service and stated that he is elated to be delivering on another promise in the commitment to provide superfast connectivity for “everyone, everywhere via our LTE networks.”