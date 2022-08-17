Rohee replaces Bibi Shadick as PPP/C GECOM Commissioner

Latest update August 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Former Minister of Home Affairs, Clement Rohee, is the new People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Commissioner on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The former Government Minister was sworn in on Tuesday morning by the President as the replacement for the late PPP/C Commissioner, Bibi Safora Shadick, who passed away on Saturday.

At the swearing-in ceremony Rohee promised to improve professionalism within the electoral body.

Former Minister of Home Affairs, Clement Rohee taking the oath of office as the new PPP/C Commissioner at GECOM

He noted that “Professionalism in GECOM, as it is in any institution, has to do with good governance and democracy and is extremely important and I would want to help to make a contribution.

Speaking about the conduct of GECOM staffers and officials, Rohee said, “The fact is they all have to present a professional face to the public not only in terms of image but also in terms of what they do in terms of the concrete activities in the public domain.”

Following the swearing in, President Irfaan Ali congratulated Rohee on his appointment and noted that the long-standing politician would bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to GECOM as its new Commissioner.

“Mr. Rohee is no stranger to our country, he is no stranger to public life, and he is no stranger in his pursuit of free and fair elections, democracy and building a country in which the rule of law defines our action and who we are as a people and as a country.”

The President also noted that the government would continue to play its part in ensuring that Guyana remains a democratic nation.

“We believe strongly in democracy. This government will spare no effort in supporting and advancing every opportunity that will strengthen our democracy, improve our adherence to the rule of law, to the respect for each other, and respect of various outcomes as a result of fulfilling our constitutional responsibility.”

Chair of GECOM, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, Members of the Commission, and several Ministers of Government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Office of the President.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Justice Singh said that she believes that Rohee will serve well as he has institutional knowledge and experience, and knows politics very well.

