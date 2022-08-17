Prudential Technologies continues to support Fruta Conquerors Summer Camp

Kaieteur News – A longtime partner of the Fruta Conquerors Football Club annual Summer Camp, Prudential Technologies, located at 255 Thomas Street, Georgetown has maintained its support for the continued growth and development of youths within the Tucville area and its environs.

On Monday last, the Manager of the establishment, Mrs. Cindy Forde made a presentation to the Head Coach of the Club, Linsworth Gilbert aka Sampson or Coach Bonia towards the successful hosting of this year’s Camp which is taking place at the Tucville Ground.

An average of forty (40) youths are currently attending the activity between 13:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs, Monday to Friday. The Camp kicked off last Wednesday.

The global covid-19 pandemic put paid to the Camp for the past two years but according to Coach Gilbert, the club is very pleased to have the Camp back up and running and they are equally happy that long-time partner, Prudential Technologies had no hesitation in continuing their commitment to the development of the youths.

The Forde’s family has been contributing to the Fruta Conquerors FC annual summer camp from its inception, Mrs. Forde, reminded.

“We are delighted to support this impactful programme and to see many kids from the Tucville community and other adjoining areas mature before our very eyes and go on to represent Guyana. I would like to commend Coach Bonia for his fatherly attention and dedication to these youths and to assure the Fruta Conquerors FC family of our support.”

Coach Gilbert conveyed the gratitude of the President, executive, and members of Fruta Conquerors to the Forde family for their continued commitment and investment in the young people.

Persons wishing to join the summer camp can contact Coach Sampson Gilbert on telephone number, 682-6416 for further information.