Latest update August 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prudential Technologies continues to support Fruta Conquerors Summer Camp

Aug 17, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News  – A longtime partner of the Fruta Conquerors Football Club annual Summer Camp, Prudential Technologies, located at 255 Thomas Street, Georgetown has maintained its support for the continued growth and development of youths within the Tucville area and its environs.

On Monday last, the Manager of the establishment, Mrs. Cindy Forde made a presentation to the Head Coach of the Club, Linsworth Gilbert aka Sampson or Coach Bonia towards the successful hosting of this year’s Camp which is taking place at the Tucville Ground.

Cindy Forde is pictured with Coach Sampson Gilbert and some of the attendees of the Fruta Conquerors Summer Camp following her presentation to the club.

An average of forty (40) youths are currently attending the activity between 13:00 hrs and 17:00 hrs, Monday to Friday. The Camp kicked off last Wednesday.

The global covid-19 pandemic put paid to the Camp for the past two years but according to Coach Gilbert, the club is very pleased to have the Camp back up and running and they are equally happy that long-time partner, Prudential Technologies had no hesitation in continuing their commitment to the development of the youths.

The Forde’s family has been contributing to the Fruta Conquerors FC annual summer camp from its inception, Mrs. Forde, reminded.

“We are delighted to support this impactful programme and to see many kids from the Tucville community and other adjoining areas mature before our very eyes and go on to represent Guyana. I would like to commend Coach Bonia for his fatherly attention and dedication to these youths and to assure the Fruta Conquerors FC family of our support.”

Coach Gilbert conveyed the gratitude of the President, executive, and members of Fruta Conquerors to the Forde family for their continued commitment and investment in the young people.

Persons wishing to join the summer camp can contact Coach Sampson Gilbert on telephone number, 682-6416 for further information.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Aug 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – Tickets for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Meet scheduled for Sunday, August 21, at the South Dakota 1320 strip are progressing at a...
Read More
GCA Cricket to resume on August 27

GCA Cricket to resume on August 27

Aug 17, 2022

Prudential Technologies continues to support Fruta Conquerors Summer Camp

Prudential Technologies continues to support...

Aug 17, 2022

TSC siblings create history in regional cricket 

TSC siblings create history in regional cricket 

Aug 17, 2022

GMRSC International Drag Race Meet… Five Cars for Balram Auto Mechanic and Team Trans Pacific

GMRSC International Drag Race Meet… Five Cars...

Aug 17, 2022

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport visits Region 3 as community development targeted

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport visits...

Aug 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]