Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport visits Region 3 as community development targeted

Aug 17, 2022
Kaieteur News –The Minister of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS), the Honourable Charles S. Ramson MP, led community consultations in Belle West, Bellevue, and the island of Leguan all in Region 3, the MCYS informed in a facebook post.
During his engagement he updated the residents of Belle West that the projects are about to commence and explained the timeline for their completion having already announced that the community ground would be allocated $10 million for its development.
Minister Ramson also offered assistance to the Bellevue community ground which the Ministry, the Regional Democratic Council and the residents will work on together.
In the island of Leguan in the Essequibo River, the Minister announced that their community ground would also receive an allocation of $10 million and explained to the community the description of the project and the timeline for its implementation.
