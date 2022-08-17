Local company commissions EBD LED screens – aims for “Times Square” effect

Kaieteur New – A trip to “Times Square” in the USA inspired a local businessman to replicate the scenery there in Guyana and he has made significant steps in doing so after his company on Saturday commissioned three LED screens on the East Bank of Demerara (ECD).

The company, Pixels Guyana Inc., had earlier this year launched its traffic cam initiative along the EBD corridor to make the life of drivers much easier and it has proven to be quite a success thus far. Pixels Guyana Inc. had hinted back then that it was working on another project and that it is to assist in the development of the country by “lighting up the EBD with some big screens.

Those “big screens” have since been mounted on three overpasses along the EBD at Houston, Peter’s Hall and Diamond and on Saturday they were officially commissioned.

The commissioning ceremony was held at the Houston Methodist Church and was attended by Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

At the ceremony, the man behind the company, its Managing Director, Leonard Gildarie, told the invitees that his LED screens project was inspired from a trip to Times Square, New York, USA.

Standing at Times Squares one’s attention can be captivated by the colourful advertisement videos and updates flashed across large digital screens mounted on nearby skyscrapers.

“I have been to Times Square, New York, the screens and bright lights and crowds are sights to behold. I thought…could we dare to dream to start a replication in Guyana?” Gildarie said during his brief speech.

He said that he decided to put his plan in action by applying to the Ministry of Public Works for permission to use the overpasses to install and operate his “modern digital screens.”

After “tormenting” the junior Minister in the Public Works Ministry, Gildarie said that he eventually got his permission and began working on his project.

According to the former journalist now turned businessman, he literally emptied his savings and ended up selling one of his cars just to raise capital and in the end it was not enough.

However, he did not give up on his “Times Square” inspired projects and was able to get funding from some close associates he named as Arnold and his wife Chandra.

With the cash in hand he was able to make his dream into a reality, in the process “wowing” Guyanese who use the East Bank route to get home.

Explaining the purpose and use of the screens, Gildarie said, “The screens are not mere advertising screens, they are game changers in the media world with possibilities of live streaming and a perfect tool that can be leveraged to educate our people.”

Apart from advertising corporations on its screens, Pixels Guyana Inc. intends to use the high definition screens to showcase Public Service Ads on crime, domestic violence, littering, and tourism.

Over the last few months, KFC, Coca Cola and a few other major franchises in the country have been making use of the screens and, according to Gildarie, the display has “wowed” Corporate Guyana.

Indeed, the newly installed screens have been catching the attention of many and it has certainly been the gossip on the various social media platforms, especially in the comment sections on Facebook.

One Facebook user by the name of “Freddy Tobby” commented: “I was passing in a car eating chicken curry and boom…when I see this (screen) I stop eat.”

Gildarie signalled that he is not stopping at the screens but plans to do more to assist in the development of his country.

“By any stretch of the imagination, we are far from finished from playing our part to transform this country,” related the businessman.

For those who would like to advertise with Pixels Guyana Inc, the company is offering a special package. If you pay for 20 spots, the company will double the amount.