Leguan Warriors advance to OMSCC’s semis

Kaieteur News – Canada-based Guyanese players Andy Monasar and Abdool Azeez struck plucky half-centuries last Sunday in the one of the quarter-final matches of the 2022 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) over-40, Division 2 20-over competition.

Playing at Littles ground in Scarborough, Toronto, skipper Monasar hit 68 and Azeez scored 59 as their team piled up a formidable 255-3 from the 20-overs, while Helena Sports Club only responded with 125-7 when the 20-overs ran out.

Monasar struck five sixes and four fours while the other right-handed batsman Azeez slammed six sixes. Opener Imtiaz Badshaw was also flamboyant with 50 while Faoud Mohamed was left not out on 33. Vishal Balram made 20 at the top.

When Helena Sports Club batted, Raymond Seecharan offered a fight with 26 not out as Jeff Banasar grabbed 3-12 from three tidy overs and Balram supported with 2-18 (3). Details from the other games were not available but the semi-final segment is slated for Sunday. Leguan Warriors will clash with United Sports at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough.