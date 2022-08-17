GTT boasts of unprecedented fibre service roll-out to 20k homes in 3 months

– several residents receive free internet

Kaieteur News – During the past weekend, GTT’s Home Solutions and Fixed Networks continued the second phase of an unprecedented roll-out of its high-speed fibre service to improve the internet connection of 20,000 homes across 18 communities within record breaking time of just three months.

In a release the company noted that over the past two weeks, it rolled out fibre to Melanie, Coldigen, Enterprise Gardens, Enterprise Hymac Scheme, Section C Enterprise, and Bachelor’s Adventure on the East Coast of Demerara. Also included are Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, Groenveldt, Edinburg and Leonora on the West Cost of Demerara, and Diamond, East Bank of Demerara. The new area launches, according to the release, saw hundreds of customers being connected weekly with most of them on the same day of application.

GTT’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Home Solutions and Fixed Networks, Eshwar Thakurdin, said that GTT is making massive improvements to reliably connect customers.

“This is the beginning of the biggest fibre roll-out you have ever seen from GTT with some 20,000 additional homes and businesses having access to our fibre service from now to October 2022. We are doing this with record-high installation rates. This month, we will continue to add several new areas on the West Coast and East Coast of Demerara, while in September, we move the excitement to Berbice,” said Thakurdin. He also expressed his appreciation to the communities that recently welcomed GTT as their trusted service provider.

Eshwar added that equipping communities with reliable high-speed internet is in part, a fulfillment of the company’s promise to strengthen communities and reliably connect its customers.

“Residents can now benefit from a plethora of new opportunities, including work from home employment as a result of us doubling our internet speeds up to 300mbps, in support of the development of the ICT sector and a push for increased access to online job opportunities.”

A total of nine residents from Melanie North, Goed Fortuin and Diamond, were rewarded with three months free fibre service as part of the company’s massive roll-out activities last weekend.

Vice Chairperson of the Melanie Community Development Council, Sirestsi Bascom, was among the residents of the Melanie community who received free service to assist him with community development work.

“Community development is important to us, we believe that this initiative is one that will improve the lives and livelihoods of our residents and we want to thank GTT for coming to Melanie, among other communities, as part of the early stages of this massive project,” Bascom said.

A resident of Diamond for more than 15 years, Euclyde Emmanuel, also received free service. Emmanuel said that he uses the internet for relaxation but it’s a necessity for his son to conduct research.

“I’ve lived here for more than 15 years and I’ve used GTT’s service for the majority of that time. GTT has grown with the community from the inception of offering its service and I’m happy to see this significant upgrade of internet quality in the community today. I’m also grateful to have received free service,” Emmanuel said.

The company encourages everyone to stay connected to their social media platforms to receive updates on new fibre rollout areas for their opportunity to join the GTT fibre community.