GCA Cricket to resume on August 27

August 17th, 2022
Aug 17, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Shawn Massiah, Competitions Committee Chairman of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) had informed that Cricket Competitions in City is tentatively scheduled to resume on the August 20.
However, after a recent GCA Meeting at which it was pointed out that many of the grounds were still not fully ready to facilitate play, it was decided that the competitions will now resume on Saturday August 27.
Action will resume with the NBS Second Division 40-Overs Semi Finals followed by the Final before the Noble House Sea Foods’ second Division Two-Day Final is contested.
Also planned to resume are the GCA Ramchand Auto Spares Survival Group of Companies & Trophy Stall Under19, the GISE, Star Party Rental &Trophy Stall First Division Two-Day tournament.
Massiah disclosed that the GCA has gotten some new competitions and urged Clubs to inform their players and to strive to get their grounds ready. (Sean Devers)
