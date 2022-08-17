Latest update August 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

De scoreboard like calculus

Aug 17, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys remember de shame and disgrace when Guyana did host Cricket World Cup in 2007. We spend billions of dollars fuh build a new stadium. But we didn’t have money fuh put in wan electronic scoreboard.

Is two years now since de Health Ministry issuing a daily dashboard of COVID-19 deaths, infections and dem patients in intensive care. De dashboard is meaningless unless yuh gat a calculator and de previous day dashboard.

You have to take a calculator to determine how much new infections dem gat in each Region. Yuh gat to get calculator fuh know how much new deaths dem gat in each Region every month. Yuh gat to get calculator fuh know how much people dead suh far fuh de month. Yuh woulda think by now dat de scorecard would be more understandable.

Is two years de Ministry had fuh get dis thing right. But once dem understand it, is important. Nah mind it nah mek much sense to you and me.

De Citizenship Initiative do a public service to de nation. Everyday dem use to give a detailed breakdown of de dashboard and de information deh sharing in table form. De Citizenship Initiative do a good wuk. And dem do it fuh a lang time. But dem stap since de end ah July. And because of dat everyday yuh gat to get out yuh calculator fuh read de COVID dashboard.

But de Ministry never learn. Dem reproducing de same meaningless format fuh two whole years. And nobody nah telling them dat wat dem doing is a public embarrassment.

 Talk half. Leff half.







