Carjackers snatch three more cars in a week

Kaieteur News – Many car owners are beginning to fear that they could be the next victim after carjackers snatched three more Toyota cars in one week from across the country. However, this publication understands that a total of five cars were stolen from July 29 to date but Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the number might be much higher.

Among the stolen Toyota Premio model vehicles are: PTT 7696 – a silver grey car owned by a Health and Safety Officer employed at Guyana Shore Base Inc., and PSS 1871 – a dark grey car owned by a woman of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Also stolen was PYY 4403 – a white Toyota Fielder Wagon.

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, the Health and Safety Officer said that his car was stolen on August 4 last, from in front of his home at Grove, EDB.

He related that he was not in the country at the time and had left his car parked there for a few days. However, he revealed that when his girlfriend awoke around 04:00hrs on August 4, his car was missing.

The matter was reported to police but to date investigators are clueless as to who could have stolen his car.

On Sunday last, two more cars were stolen – one at 04:00hrs from in front of a house at Land of Canaan, EBD and the other was reportedly hijacked during the afternoon hours from its owner at Blairmont, Berbice, Region Six.

The owner of the car stolen at 04:00hrs – the dark grey Toyota Premio with number plate PSS 1871, said that security cameras had captured two men tampering with the vehicle before driving it in the direction of Timehri. This car too is yet to be recovered.

As it relates to the white Toyota Fielder that was hijacked at Blairmont, the owner has named her ex-boyfriend as the suspect. She said that he had attacked her at a location in Bath. The man identified as Dinesh Persaud reportedly began by assaulting her and had reportedly snatched her car keys.

As he proceeded to her car, the woman alleged that she followed and entered behind him. He drove off with her but when they arrived at Blairmont, he pulled the car over, assaulted her some more before kicking her out.

Persaud then drove away with the woman’s car and both he and the stolen car are yet to be located.

Someone had tipped off the owner that her vehicle was last seen on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Prior to the theft of these cars, Kaieteur News had reported that two Toyota Premio cars were stolen in three days.

The first was stolen around 04:00hrs on July 29, last from in front of its owner’s house at Unity, East Coast Demerara (ECD) – an officer attached to a Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU).

Police were successful in locating the car at Success, ECD, but it was stripped of very expensive parts. Police are yet to identify the suspect(s) involved.

Two days later, around 02:00hrs, another silver-grey Toyota Premio belonging to Kaieteur News was stolen. Two men were caught on camera stealing it from in front of an employee’s home at Crane, West Coast of Demerara (WCD). Police are yet to receive leads that may assist them in locating the stolen car.

Anyone with information about any of the stolen cars can contact the nearest police station.

In January, the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) had cracked down on a gang that was stealing cars in the city. SOCU investigators had recovered two stolen cars at a workshop at Montrose, ECD and arrested a number of individuals suspected to be part of the gang.

Among those who were arrested was the workshop owner, Ravin Singh and a prominent auto dealer, Andrew Archibald Samaroo.

Samaroo, Singh and another man, Leon Lewis were charged in February, for stealing the cars recovered by SOCU. That matter is currently before the court.