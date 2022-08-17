Canada-based Guyanese Kadir guides VP Boys to 100-ball trophy

Kaieteur News – Canada-based Guyanese Riaz Kadir produced a fine all-round performance to help his team VP Boys win the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League 100-ball tournament last Saturday at Andrew McCandless Park, Brampton, Ontario.

Kadir took three wickets for 22 runs from two overs (20 balls) as TriCity Ravens were restricted to 109-7 from the 100-balls.

He then hit an unbeaten, impressive 44 to ensure VP Boys safely and gleefully reached 110-2 off 47 balls.

The right-handed Kadir hit six sixes and a four after arriving at the departure of Royston Crandon (06). Crandon’s opener Avish Rukhram was also in a belligerent mood slamming an enterprising 46 laced with six sixes.

For TriCity Ravens, Essequibian Gavin Prashad scored 44 not out which counted two sixes and three fours, while skipper Roopnarine Lalbehari made a blistering 41 (4×6, 4×4).

With the victory, VP Boys dethroned Young Warriors who were eliminated at the semi-final stage at the hands of TriCity Ravens. VP Boys got the better of Apex Predators.

VP Boys have now won three trophies for the year in the same League. They claimed the inaugural 100-ball Rapid and also dethroned Young Warriors for the 10-10 trophy.

On Saturday, both teams received medals, trophies and cash incentives. Kadir was named player-of-the-match.