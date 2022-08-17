Latest update August 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

91 new COVID-19 cases

Aug 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A total of 91 new COVID-19 cases were recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period, according to the Ministry of Health, which also reported that one patient is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

While there are no new deaths, the COVID-19 dashboard reveals that there are 13 persons in institutional isolation and 466 are in home isolation.

To date, there have been 1275 deaths and 68,806 people have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Tickets for International Drag Meet made easily accessible

Aug 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – Tickets for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMR&SC) International Drag Meet scheduled for Sunday, August 21, at the South Dakota 1320 strip are progressing at a...
Read More
GCA Cricket to resume on August 27

GCA Cricket to resume on August 27

Aug 17, 2022

Prudential Technologies continues to support Fruta Conquerors Summer Camp

Prudential Technologies continues to support...

Aug 17, 2022

TSC siblings create history in regional cricket 

TSC siblings create history in regional cricket 

Aug 17, 2022

GMRSC International Drag Race Meet… Five Cars for Balram Auto Mechanic and Team Trans Pacific

GMRSC International Drag Race Meet… Five Cars...

Aug 17, 2022

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport visits Region 3 as community development targeted

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport visits...

Aug 17, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]