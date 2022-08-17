91 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – A total of 91 new COVID-19 cases were recorded within the last assessed 24-hour period, according to the Ministry of Health, which also reported that one patient is receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

While there are no new deaths, the COVID-19 dashboard reveals that there are 13 persons in institutional isolation and 466 are in home isolation.

To date, there have been 1275 deaths and 68,806 people have recovered.