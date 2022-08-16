Scott bowls One Movement CC to comfortable win

Latest update August 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2022 Sports
Jeremiah Scott bagged six wickets for 27 runs from seven overs to hand One Movement CC a 135-run win over Rebels when the teams collided in a 35-over fixture on Saturday at LBI.
One Movement CC batted first and managed 213- 9.
Miguel Parks made 53 with four fours and two sixes while Owen Andrews scored 37, Bernard Bailey 31 and Adrian Hinds. Emanuel Martin took 2-32, Nityanand Mathura 2-33 and Saffeek Deonarine 2-37. Rebels were bowled out for 78 in 17.4 overs. Elian Whyte made 24.
