Mohamed century spurs Everest CC Masters to comprehensive win over Diplomatic Corps

By Zaheer Mohamed

Opener Saheed Mohamed struck a fine century to guide host Everest Cricket Club Masters to a comprehensive 106-run victory over The Diplomatic Corps in a 25- over fixture on Saturday.

Mohamed put on 43 for the first wicket with Ravi Bharat (02) and added a further 23 with Safraz Sheriffudeen (09) as Everest CC Masters looked on course for a sizeable total following their insertion.

The right-handed Mohamed and Basil Persaud continued to pile on the runs as they dominated their opponent’s bowling attack in an entertaining third wicket stand of 148.

Mohamed timed the ball well as he executed a number of exquisite drives on both sides of the pitch. He brought up his century with double to mid off and counted 14 fours and one six before he was caught for 103 off 71 balls.

Persaud struck nine fours and in scoring 58 off 39 balls, while Anthony Ifill made 16 and Ronald Jaisingh 15 as Everest CC Masters posted 240-6. Briyon Bowen took 2-36 while Chanderpaul Ramraj and Dambuka Junior had one each.

The Diplomatic Corps, who were led by the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, were pegged back early in the chase as pacer Jermaine Griffith and skipper Rajesh Singh made early inroads, removing both openers to reduce them to 9-2. The visitors never recovered despite an unbeaten 42 from Ronaldo McGarrell and 21 from Ramraj, and were restricted for 134-7. McGarrell faced 51 balls and stroked three fours and a similar number of sixes, while Ramraj hit three fours. Randy Lindore took 2-23 while there was one each for Griffith, Singh and Sheriffudeen. Mohamed was named man-of-the-match.

The match was graced with the presence of British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ms Jane Miller OBE, US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, among other diplomats.