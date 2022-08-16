Man wanted for killing Venezuelan woman

Kaieteur News – Twenty-six-year-old Linden Fordyce called “Blacka” is wanted by the police in relation to the murder committed on Rosmarif Revolledo Torres, a Venezuelan woman.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fordyce, a resident of One Mile, Wismar, Linden and Mowasi Landing, Konawaruk Potaro to contact them on 225-6940, 225-8196, 225-11-49 or the nearest police station.

Kaieteur News had reported that in the wee hours of Saturday, August 13, 2022, Torres was shot dead at Mahdia, Region Eight while trying to save her friend from an abusive man. According to reports, the Venezuelan woman was shot three times with a shotgun. The fatal shooting took place at a shop located at the Mowasi Backdam Landing in the Mahdia district.

Several bystanders were reportedly injured, including the friend who Torres attempted to save during the shooting. Kaieteur News was told that the injured friend and the man were reportedly in a relationship and were drinking at the shop with some other individuals.

Torres was present when an argument ensued between the couple and things reportedly turned violent. Some eyewitnesses related that the man started to beat Torres’ friend at the shop. She reportedly could not allow her friend to being abused so she tried to defend her.

This publication understands that other Venezuelan women had backed her up but when the man realised he was outnumbered, he pulled out a shotgun and shot at them several times.

Torres was struck three times and killed while several other women were injured. Torres’s friends have related that her tragic demise has left her 12-year-old daughter motherless and stranded in the mining town with no close family members around. Torres and her daughter had travelled to Guyana sometime back to escape the hardships in Venezuela. Seeking a good source of income, she ended up in Mahdia with her daughter.

Kaieteur News understands that she was running a small shop in the area at the time of her demise. Her friends are now trying their best to transport her daughter back to Venezuela so that she can be with relatives there.