Mahabir’s XI win by 6Wkts in final U-15 practice game

Coach Yadram feel bowling is Guyana’s strength

By Sean Devers

The Guyana U-15 cricket team wrapped up preparations for the 2022 Regional 50-overs U-15 tournament in Grenada with their third and last practice match at the Everest ground yesterday which ended with Dave Mohabir’s XI beating Romario Ramdehol’s XI by six wickets.

Ramdehol’s XI batted first and made 141-8 in 40 overs with U-17 Guest player Jerimiah Hohenkirk making an unbeaten 39 from 30 balls with four fours and a six as he added 61 in an unfinished eight wicket partnership with Nicolas Lovell, who scored an undefeated 26.

This was after Adrian Hetymer, the son of former Guyana U-19 batter Seon Hetymer and nephew of Test batter Shimron Hetymer, who made 19 with a couple of boundaries and shared in a 49-run stand with Jonathon Mentore.

When Dave Ramdehol XI replied they reached 143-6 from 30 overs with the Skipper making an unbeaten 38 with four fours from 52 balls while Navin Boodwah’s unbeaten 39 included four fours and two sixes from 45 balls.

Twenty-six Extras contributed to the victory as Danish Persaud had 2-13.

Meanwhile, National U-15 Head Coach Latchman Yadram says that while the encampment period could have been longer he was, satisfied despite the rain, with the preparation for the Regional 50-over U-15 Cricket tournament in Grenada.

The 52-year-old Yadram felt the bowling is the strength of his team with pacers Arif Khan, Shane Prince, Darwin LaRose, Jonathan Mentour, Andre Hetmyer and Nicolas Lovell being depended on to do the fast bowling.

While the spin attack will be led by left-arm spinner Arun Gainda, leg-spinner Danish Persuad and off-spinners, Skipper Dave Mohabir, Romario Ramdehol and the burly Brandon Rose.

Yadram says he will depend a lot on the experienced players in the side like Mohabir, Persaud, Gainda, Hetmyer, Khan and Prince.

“Our aim is to try and reach as far as possible and take it one day at a time and try to reach the Final,” said Yadram, Assistant Coach of the Guyana U-15 team from 2017 to 2019.

According to Yadram, who played first division cricket for East Coast. The Team is scheduled to depart for the Spice Isle on Thursday.

Guyana team: Dave Mahabir (Capt), Romario Ramdehol, Navin Boodwah, Andre Hetmyer, Sohil Mohamed (Wk), Arif Khan, Shane Prince, Darwin LaRose, Jonathan Mentore, Nicolas Lovell, BrandonRose, Latchman Yadram (Coach), Elroy Stephany (Manager).