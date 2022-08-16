Detective Sgt. Bascom rejects demands by Azruddin Mohamed, others for apology

– stands by allegations of collusion, corruption in Fagundes killing

Kaieteur News – Police Sergeant, Dion Bascom, who last week in an explosive video accused the Guyana Police Force of a massive cover-up in the investigation of the gunning down of businessman, Ricardo Fagundes has rejected a demand by businessman, Azruddin Mohamed and others for an apology and vowed to stoutly defend the case in court.

Fagundes was gunned down outside Palm Court Club in Main Street, Georgetown in March 2021. Bascom who was earlier this year removed from investigating the killing of Fagundes and transferred to another location, has alleged a grand cover-up by senior ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force and the payment of a large bribe to a named officer as part of the cover-up. The officer, as well as a prominent businessman linked to the crime, has since denied the allegations an even threatened to sue Bascom.

Fagundes, a close friend of Roger Khan was riddled with more than 20 bullets on March 21, 2021 moments after he stepped out of Palm Court on Main Street, Georgetown. CCTV cameras had captured two shooters getting into a white, tinted Toyota Fielder motorcar, making good their escape.

Following Bascom’s revelations, Attorney Sohan Poonai acting on behalf of Mohamed, Superintendent of Police, Mitchell Caesar, and one of Mohamed’s guards, Mark Anthony Richmond wrote Bascom demanding an apology and threatened him with a multi-million dollar lawsuit for the allegations leveled against them. However, Prominent Attorney, Nigel Hughes acting on behalf of Bascom, responded to Poonai declaring that his client will not apologise and is prepared to stoutly defend the matter in court.

Hughes wrote: “We have been consulted by Mr. Dion Bascom in relation to your letters dated the 12th and addressed to him on behalf of your clients Mitchell Caesar, Azruddin Mohamed, and Mark Anthony Richmond, all of which were delivered simultaneously by your agent. We are instructed to inform you as we hereby do, that our client rejects the demands contained in several letters and has instructed to inform you that the contents of the broadcast are true in substance and in fact.”

Hughes told Poonai that he was instructed that his clients are no doubt aware that an investigation into the murder of Ricardo Fagundes was commenced by the Guyana Police Force which included a team of investigators including Bascom. “During the course of the investigation material information was obtained which justified and continues to justify the statements made by our client. We are further instructed to inform, you as we hereby do, that two of your clients namely Mr. Azruddin Mohamed and Mr. Mark Anthony Richmond were persons of interest during the course of the investigation. We are instructed that it is a matter of record that threats were made against the life of our client and your client Mr. Mitchell Caesar specifically instructed our client to make a report to the Brickdam Police station in relation to one of those threats. We are instructed that acting on the advice of your client Mr. Mitchell Caesar, our client on the 18th May 2021 made a report of a threat on his life made by your other client Mr. Mark Anthony Richmond,” Hughes stated. He added,”the contents of a murder investigation conducted by the Guyana Police Force do not facilitate in this forum further disclosures which provide justification for our client’s statements. We are finally instructed to inform you, as we hereby do, that should your clients contemplate the commencement of any of the proceedings contained in your letter, they will be stoutly defended.”