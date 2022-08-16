Hughes requests witness protection for Bascom

– calls on President to open independent probe into killing of Fagundes, cover-up by police

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has been asked to convene an independent investigation into the murder of businessman, Richardo Fagundes and the alleged cover-up by the Guyana Police Force to kill the investigation.

He also requests witness protection for Sergeant Dion Bascom who last week in an explosive facebook video, linked businessman, Azruddin Mohamed and Superintendent Mitchell Caesar to the crime. Police last week said the Office of Professional Responsibility is tasked with investigating the allegations by Bascom, but former chairman of the Police Service Commission and respected Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe, said that the body was too compromised to conduct such a probe. Slowe also said that no unit of the police force should investigate the case and called for an international probe.

In his letter to President Ali, Hughes wrote: “Our client who is a Sergeant of the Guyana Police Force stationed at Anna Regina, during the course of the last week made several public disclosures on social media in relation to the improper conduct of the lead investigators who were charged with the responsibility of investigating the murder of Ricardo Fagundes which occurred close to your residence on the 21st March 2021. In the disclosure several actions and omissions of the Officers were specifically referred to. The acts and omissions of the Senior Police Officers have caused the investigation to be stalled and frustrated. We are instructed to disclose to you, as we hereby do, that some of these acts and omissions are contained in a statement dated the 2022/02/07 by our client which is included for your benefit. We are further instructed to disclose to you that the technology available to the Guyana Police Force at the time of the incident had the capacity to determine the location of cell calls made at the time of and subsequent to the murder, which calls passed through various cell towers thereby disclosing the locations of the principal suspects at the time of and subsequent to the murder of Ricardo Fegundes.”

Hughes added: “We are instructed that our client was directed by the lead investigator to arrest Mark Anthony Richmond also known as Shopman. No arrest was effected as it appeared that Mr. Richmond had been provided with advance warning of his arrest. After the aforementioned directions, our client received a call from Mr. Richmond which threatened him. We are instructed to disclose to you, as we hereby do, that our client made a report on the 18th May 2021to the Brickdam Police station about the threat by Mark Anthony Richmond who was a person of interest in the investigation into the murder. A copy of his report to the Brickdam Police station is enclosed for your benefit.” Hughes told the President: “after the public disclosures made by our client, he has received threats on his life and is extremely fearful that members in and out of the Guyana Police Force will harm him. Our client is also fearful that the lead investigator and other officers of the Guyana Police force who are involved in the investigation into the Fagundes murder will target him as a result of his exposures. The aforementioned incidents are matters which may prejudice the national security of the state given the seniority of the Police officers who are involved, their relationship with one of the principal persons of interest in the investigation, the proximity of the incident to the President’s residence and the notoriety of the parties who are involved.”

“We are instructed to request, as we hereby do, that pursuant to the powers vested in you by virtue of section 9(2) of the Protected Disclosures Act 2018 that you establish an independent investigation peopled by regional or international police officers into the allegations of our client and the murder of Ricardo Fegundes. Our client stands by the statements he made and is prepared to testify under oath. We are instructed that our client who is an employee of the Guyana Police Force makes this disclosure against his employer and another employee of his employer. We are further instructed to request as we hereby do, that in the absence of the establishment of a Protected Disclosures Commission as required by the aforementioned Act, that our client be provided with “witness protection” as set out in section 20 the Act. We fear that the life of our client is in grave danger. We wish to extend our appreciation to your Excellency for your kind intervention,” Hughes letter to President Ali concluded.

Fagundes was gunned down outside Palm Court Club in Main Street, Georgetown in March 2021. Bascom who was earlier this year removed from investigating the killing of Fagundes and transferred to another location, has alleged a grand cover-up by senior ranks of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force and the payment of a large bribe to a named officer as part of the cover-up. The officer, as well as a prominent businessman linked to the crime, has since denied the allegations and even threatened to sue Bascom. Fagundes, a close friend of Roger Khan was riddled with more than 20 bullets on March 21, 2021 moments after he stepped out of Palm Court on Main Street, Georgetown. CCTV cameras had captured two shooters getting into a white, tinted Toyota Fielder motorcar, making good their escape.