Guyana Defence Force GDF inaugural Sports Summer Camp ends

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recently concluded a sports summer camp for children of members of the force.

The inaugural activity, which lasted for two weeks, was held at GDF Headquarters, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, and saw more than 100 youths taking part. It was deemed as a resounding success.

One of the objectives of the activity was to create fundamental learning and skills development for various sports activity.

At the conclusion of the activity the children whose ages ranged from 7-16 were allowed to share their opinions and their experience. They were overjoyed as they interacted with their coaches who were drawn from the GDF Sports Corp.

The Children were able to expressed their feelings and showed their happiness in the stimulating environment which was provided for them out of the Force’s belief that keeping children involved in sports is crucial to their development.

The children were encouraged to continue to enjoy sports, since not only does it provide many opportunities, but also helps to foster good health and better relationships.

They were urged to be disciplined and remain focused and told that, “Sport is an important aspect of their educational upbringing and be encouraged to ensure you perform well at school, because education is a good road to success. It gives you hope and a better chance in life.”

The youths were trained in a number of core sports including volleyball, cricket, football and basketball.

At the end of the activity all the children were presented with certificates of participation and backpacks with school supplies.

The children who performed commendably in the various disciplines were presented with special prizes for the various sports disciplines which included sports equipment.

A number of senior officers of the GDF interacted with the youths during the two weeks activity. The plans are for the activity to be held annually. (Samuel Whyte)