Education Ministry signs $48M contract for solar panels at Aishalton and Karasabai

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education and Gafsons Industries Limited, on Monday signed a $48 million contract for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar photovoltaic systems at the Guyana Learning Channel facilities located in Aishalton and Karasabai in Region Nine.

According to the Education Ministry, there was a public tendering process and Gafsons Industries Limited emerged as the recommended bidder and was awarded the contract. The two solar panels will cost a total of $48,699,989.

At the signing of the contract, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the project aims to provide to the students in the two communities, the same opportunities that learners along the coast have, which is access to learning resources not only in schools but through the distance education platforms namely the Guyana Learning Channel and EdYou FM.

“We’re able to give them lessons on the learning channel and the radio channel all day. We’re able to communicate with them the way we are able to do with children in Georgetown but only if we have reliable electricity and continuous electricity,” Minister Manickchand noted.

She explained the importance of the project and the need for it to be completed within the agreed timeline.

Sales and Marketing Manager of Gafsons Industries Limited, Adrian Singh, said that the company is happy to be awarded the contract and to be a part of such an important project in the education of young people.

Also present at the contract signing was Permanent Secretary, Alfred King, Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development – NCERD, Quenita Walrond-Lewis, Head of Procurement, Quiency Hinds, and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr. Mahender Sharma.