Education Ministry signs $48M contract for solar panels at Aishalton and Karasabai

Latest update August 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education and Gafsons Industries Limited, on Monday signed a $48 million contract for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar photovoltaic systems at the Guyana Learning Channel facilities located in Aishalton and Karasabai in Region Nine.
According to the Education Ministry, there was a public tendering process and Gafsons Industries Limited emerged as the recommended bidder and was awarded the contract. The two solar panels will cost a total of $48,699,989.
At the signing of the contract, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand said that the project aims to provide to the students in the two communities, the same opportunities that learners along the coast have, which is access to learning resources not only in schools but through the distance education platforms namely the Guyana Learning Channel and EdYou FM.
“We’re able to give them lessons on the learning channel and the radio channel all day. We’re able to communicate with them the way we are able to do with children in Georgetown but only if we have reliable electricity and continuous electricity,” Minister Manickchand noted.
She explained the importance of the project and the need for it to be completed within the agreed timeline.
Sales and Marketing Manager of Gafsons Industries Limited, Adrian Singh, said that the company is happy to be awarded the contract and to be a part of such an important project in the education of young people.
Also present at the contract signing was Permanent Secretary, Alfred King, Director of the National Centre for Educational Resource Development – NCERD, Quenita Walrond-Lewis, Head of Procurement, Quiency Hinds, and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Agency, Dr. Mahender Sharma.
Aug 16, 2022Jeremiah Scott bagged six wickets for 27 runs from seven overs to hand One Movement CC a 135-run win over Rebels when the teams collided in a 35-over fixture on Saturday at LBI. One Movement CC...
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Please see my column of Wednesday, March 16, 2022 titled: “Lunatic fringe, usual suspects, Creole middle class and the... more
Kaieteur News – The most powerful position is not standing tall on your two feet. The most powerful position is to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]