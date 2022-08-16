Domestic Violence Act set to be revamped

Kaieteur News – The Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Act is set to be revamped to include among other things new measures to counter harassment.

This was revealed by Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud. Minister Persaud said that legislative change is also crucial. The Minister said that the changes in the law are set to address several issues arising from acts of violence, harassment and abuse. She said the amendments to the Act will be tabled in Parliament by year end.

Back in January, Dr. Persaud had received reports of recommendations to update the Domestic Violence Act on new and emerging forms of violence.

Following a consultative exercise with a number of agencies and stakeholders, Attorney- at-Law, Rosemary Benjamin-Noble who was among those leading the exercise presented over forty proposed amendments to the current Domestic Violence Act.

The proposed amendments included expansion of the definitions of ‘domestic violence’; inclusion of more comprehensive definitions of ‘economic, emotional and psychological violence’; updating the penalties for breach of protection orders; and inclusion of batterer intervention programmes and counselling as remedies under the law.