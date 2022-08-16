Latest update August 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Domestic Violence Act set to be revamped

Aug 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Act is set to be revamped to include among other things new measures to counter harassment.

This was revealed by Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud. Minister Persaud said that legislative change is also crucial. The Minister said that the changes in the law are set to address several issues arising from acts of violence, harassment and abuse. She said the amendments to the Act will be tabled in Parliament by year end.

Back in January, Dr. Persaud had received reports of recommendations to update the Domestic Violence Act on new and emerging forms of violence.

Following a consultative exercise with a number of agencies and stakeholders, Attorney- at-Law, Rosemary Benjamin-Noble who was among those leading the exercise presented over forty proposed amendments to the current Domestic Violence Act.

The proposed amendments included expansion of the definitions of ‘domestic violence’; inclusion of more comprehensive definitions of ‘economic, emotional and psychological violence’; updating the penalties for breach of protection orders; and inclusion of batterer intervention programmes and counselling as remedies under the law.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Scott bowls One Movement CC to comfortable win

Scott bowls One Movement CC to comfortable win

Aug 16, 2022

Jeremiah Scott bagged six wickets for 27 runs from seven overs to hand One Movement CC a 135-run win over Rebels when the teams collided in a 35-over fixture on Saturday at LBI. One Movement CC...
Read More
Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC is MVP as his team capture BFA League honours

Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC is MVP as his...

Aug 16, 2022

Mohamed century spurs Everest CC Masters to comprehensive win over Diplomatic Corps

Mohamed century spurs Everest CC Masters to...

Aug 16, 2022

Mahabir’s XI win by 6Wkts in final U-15 practice game

Mahabir’s XI win by 6Wkts in final U-15...

Aug 16, 2022

Guyana Defence Force GDF inaugural Sports Summer Camp ends

Guyana Defence Force GDF inaugural Sports Summer...

Aug 16, 2022

Alado defies the odds to claim the crown

Alado defies the odds to claim the crown

Aug 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL GUYANESE SHOULD KNEEL

    Kaieteur News – The most powerful position is not standing tall on your two feet. The most powerful position is to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]