Domestic Violence Act set to be revamped

Latest update August 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Act is set to be revamped to include among other things new measures to counter harassment.
This was revealed by Minister of Human Services, Dr. Vindhya Persaud. Minister Persaud said that legislative change is also crucial. The Minister said that the changes in the law are set to address several issues arising from acts of violence, harassment and abuse. She said the amendments to the Act will be tabled in Parliament by year end.
Back in January, Dr. Persaud had received reports of recommendations to update the Domestic Violence Act on new and emerging forms of violence.
Following a consultative exercise with a number of agencies and stakeholders, Attorney- at-Law, Rosemary Benjamin-Noble who was among those leading the exercise presented over forty proposed amendments to the current Domestic Violence Act.
The proposed amendments included expansion of the definitions of ‘domestic violence’; inclusion of more comprehensive definitions of ‘economic, emotional and psychological violence’; updating the penalties for breach of protection orders; and inclusion of batterer intervention programmes and counselling as remedies under the law.
Aug 16, 2022Jeremiah Scott bagged six wickets for 27 runs from seven overs to hand One Movement CC a 135-run win over Rebels when the teams collided in a 35-over fixture on Saturday at LBI. One Movement CC...
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Aug 16, 2022
Please see my column of Wednesday, March 16, 2022 titled: “Lunatic fringe, usual suspects, Creole middle class and the... more
Kaieteur News – The most powerful position is not standing tall on your two feet. The most powerful position is to... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]