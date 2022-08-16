Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC is MVP as his team capture BFA League honours

Latest update August 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2022 Sports
Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours following the conclusion of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Men’s Senior League 2022 which concluded on Saturday last. His team, Rivers View Football Club, returned as champions after topping the points standings.
With strong competition realized at the top of the table, the league needed the final scheduled match to determine a clear winner…and in that match, top clubs, Rising Stars FC and Rivers View FC, did not disappoint, having served up a thriller to the fans, with the match finishing 3 – 1 in favour of Rivers View FC, who needed three points to be declared winners.
The BFA Men’s Senior League is one out of nine being run across the country in each of the Member Associations of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). The programme is an offspring of the GFF’s Members Financial Programme (M-FAP), which provides a number of resources for the development of the game within the associations, including funding, equipment, materials and capacity building. Along with providing funding for the administration of the league, the GFF also supported the association with administrative guidance.
Alongside the support of the GFF, a number of corporate sponsors came on board with the BFA Men’s Senior League. There are: Mohamed’s Enterprise (Team Mohamed’s), Money Tree Pawn Shop and Pay-it-Forward Services of Bartica; Kenneth Williams – Regional Chairman of Region # 7; Arita Embleton – Deputy Mayor of Bartica; and Addie’s Freshner Shop of Bartica.
Prizes for the league were presented as follows:
The BFA Senior Men’s Football League 2022 is the first among the GFF’s nine member associations to reach completion.
The points table:
|No.
|Club
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Rivers View FC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|47
|8
|39
|20
|2
|Potaro Strikers FC
|8
|6
|2
|0
|23
|5
|18
|20
|3
|Beacons FC
|8
|6
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|19
|4
|Rising Stars FC
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|6
|5
|14
|5
|Wolves United FC
|8
|3
|1
|4
|13
|21
|-8
|10
|6
|Mil Ballers FC
|8
|1
|4
|3
|10
|16
|-6
|7
|7
|Agatash United FC
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|23
|-17
|5
|8
|Lazio FC
|8
|1
|1
|6
|6
|22
|-16
|4
|9
|AK Galaxy FC
|8
|0
|1
|7
|6
|28
|-22
|1
