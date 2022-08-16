Latest update August 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC is MVP as his team capture BFA League honours

Aug 16, 2022 Sports

Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC was awarded the Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours following the conclusion of the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Men’s Senior League 2022 which concluded on Saturday last.  His team, Rivers View Football Club, returned as champions after topping the points standings.

Rising Stars’ Best goalkeeper Delon Jones collects the fourth place cash prize.

BFA 2022 Senior League champions, Rivers View FC.

MVP Andrew Simmons receives the trophy from Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams.

With strong competition realized at the top of the table, the league needed the final scheduled match to determine a clear winner…and in that match, top clubs, Rising Stars FC and Rivers View FC, did not disappoint, having served up a thriller to the fans, with the match finishing 3 – 1 in favour of Rivers View FC, who needed three points to be declared winners.

The BFA Men’s Senior League is one out of nine being run across the country in each of the Member Associations of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF). The programme is an offspring of the GFF’s Members Financial Programme (M-FAP), which provides a number of resources for the development of the game within the associations, including funding, equipment, materials and capacity building. Along with providing funding for the administration of the league, the GFF also supported the association with administrative guidance.

Alongside the support of the GFF, a number of corporate sponsors came on board with the BFA Men’s Senior League. There are: Mohamed’s Enterprise (Team Mohamed’s), Money Tree Pawn Shop and Pay-it-Forward Services of Bartica; Kenneth Williams – Regional Chairman of Region # 7; Arita Embleton – Deputy Mayor of Bartica; and Addie’s Freshner Shop of Bartica.

Prizes for the league were presented as follows:

  • Champions Rivers View FC                                  $300,000.
  • 1st Runner-up Potaro Strikers FC                              $150,000.
  • 2nd Runner-up:             Beacons FC                                         $100,000.
  • 3rd Runner-up: Rising Stars FC                                   $50,000.
  • Most Valuable Player: Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC (Trophy)
  • Best Goal Keeper: Delon Jones of Rising Stars FC          (Monetary Prize)
  • Most Disciplined Club: Lazio FC                                             (Trophy)

The BFA Senior Men’s Football League 2022 is the first among the GFF’s nine member associations to reach completion.

The points table:

 

No. Club Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points
1 Rivers View FC 8 6 2 0 47 8 39 20
2 Potaro Strikers FC 8 6 2 0 23 5 18 20
3 Beacons FC 8 6 1 1 12 5 7 19
4 Rising Stars FC 8 4 2 2 11 6 5 14
5 Wolves United FC 8 3 1 4 13 21 -8 10
6 Mil Ballers FC 8 1 4 3 10 16 -6 7
7 Agatash United FC 8 1 2 5 6 23 -17 5
8 Lazio FC 8 1 1 6 6 22 -16 4
9 AK Galaxy FC 8 0 1 7 6 28 -22 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Scott bowls One Movement CC to comfortable win

Scott bowls One Movement CC to comfortable win

Aug 16, 2022

Jeremiah Scott bagged six wickets for 27 runs from seven overs to hand One Movement CC a 135-run win over Rebels when the teams collided in a 35-over fixture on Saturday at LBI. One Movement CC...
Read More
Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC is MVP as his team capture BFA League honours

Andrew Simmons of Rivers View FC is MVP as his...

Aug 16, 2022

Mohamed century spurs Everest CC Masters to comprehensive win over Diplomatic Corps

Mohamed century spurs Everest CC Masters to...

Aug 16, 2022

Mahabir’s XI win by 6Wkts in final U-15 practice game

Mahabir’s XI win by 6Wkts in final U-15...

Aug 16, 2022

Guyana Defence Force GDF inaugural Sports Summer Camp ends

Guyana Defence Force GDF inaugural Sports Summer...

Aug 16, 2022

Alado defies the odds to claim the crown

Alado defies the odds to claim the crown

Aug 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • ALL GUYANESE SHOULD KNEEL

    Kaieteur News – The most powerful position is not standing tall on your two feet. The most powerful position is to... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]