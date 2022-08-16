ALL GUYANESE SHOULD KNEEL

Kaieteur News – The most powerful position is not standing tall on your two feet. The most powerful position is to be on your knees in prayer.

All Guyanese should for the next two weeks kneel and bow before the Great One. Get on your knees and bow before your Master who is above all things.

Right now, Guyana needs goodness and kindness and mercifulness. We have strayed from the righteous path. We have veered off course and the Dark Shadows have penetrated into the corners of our nation, bringing despair, enmity and plenty of thieving.

We need to stop this high-tech pickpocketing that is taking place in Guyana.

This country has always been known for its skillful pickpockets. However in recent times, a new breed of pickpockets has emerged. They pick the pocket of the Treasury.

These are high-tech pickpockets. These fellows are so good that they have the ability to pick the milk out of your coffee.

This is happening because we have become a sinful nation. And we all need to dedicate one week to prayer and fasting so as to restore hope to our country, restore order, restore peace, restore goodwill and allow all the bitterness to fade away.

So, I invite all Guyanese, whether you are Christian, Hindu or Muslim, whatever your denomination, to get on your knees over the next week and pray for the politicians of this country that they would be granted the gift of vision and then wisdom to do what is right. They first need vision to know where they are going. Then they need wisdom to know what to do.

We have to have a week of prayer in Guyana because our country is being overcome with too much bitterness, too much enmity, too much pettiness, too much arrogance, too much haughtiness and too little godliness.

As Bo Bennett said, “While we are focusing on fear, worry, or hate, it is not possible for us to be experiencing happiness, enthusiasm or love.”

The cosmos right now over Guyana is not conducive to development and good relations. The vibes are not right. Once we are blanketed with so much ill will, it will only result in further problems and Guyana will continue to slide down the drain.

We need new ideas, new vision, more capable leaders, but above all, we need an atmosphere that would be conducive to harmony, peace and development.

We need to pray. Not that we have not been praying. But much of our praying has been about ourselves. We need now to pray for our political leaders that they will stop fighting each other and come together to make Guyana a better place. We need to pray that some of them will stop becoming frustrated at their own failures and stop lashing out at others.

We need to pray that they will think about the mothers who have no milk to give their children or no sandwiches to place in the kids’ lunch bags. We need to pray for them to look at the fathers who face the humiliation of not finding remunerative jobs that would allow them to feed their households. We need to pray that these leaders would stop fighting for power and instead dedicate more time to addressing the needs of their people. This is what we need in Guyana. We need to pray for these things.

But we also need to pray for ourselves that we would be less demanding, especially considering that most of us have more than we need to live a contented life. We must take a good look at our neighbours and find out if there is anything we can do to help them. We therefore need to pray for that willingness to give up for the sake of others.

We need to smile a little more, even when politicians say the silliest things.

Instead of getting angry, we need to smile and let the hurt pass, because this is the only way that we will rid the cosmos of all those bitter and negative emotions.

So get on your knees and say a little prayer for Guyana and then say an extra prayer for our political leaders… and hope that when you are finished, you still have your knees intact.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)