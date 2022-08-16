Alado defies the odds to claim the crown

14th edition of the Guyana Cup…

From the hundreds of vehicles that lined up east, west and inside of the Rising Sun Turf Club, to the packed boisterous crowd that was intrigued by every showdown, the 2022 Guyana Cup, which was hosted on Sunday last in West Berbice, was rated a predominant success.

However, when the 8-race card boiled down to the most anticipated battle, the Banks DIH Cup, the competitors did not disappoint as a five-length finish saw Alado being crowned the champion following a blistering performance in the mile long race.

Running out of stall number two, representing the Master Z Racing Stable, Alado emerged victorious from a field of ten. Unfortunately, two-time Guyana Cup winner, Vera’s Finally, was uncontrollable prior to the final showdown and had to pull out of the event.

Finishing second and third in the race were Wild Texas Tom and Our Stuie, respectively, both competing out of the Jagdeo Racing Stable. Copping fourth in the race, which carried a purse of USD $35,880 (approx. GYD $7.5m), was Everesting of Master Z stable.

In the Associated construction Services Derby, which was also contested over a mile of pace and featured a purse of USD $17,940 purse (approx. GYD $3.7m), was won by Color of Sacrifice (Shaun Mohammed). It was an impressive performance by the winner after starting out of the eighth stall.

Second place was captured by Like A Million of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stable while Amazing Grace (PHVH Racing Stable) and Black Time (Shocking RS) finished third and fourth, respectively.

In the other feature event, the Val’s Construction Sprint Classic, which was run for 5 and ½ furlongs (1100m) for E1 and Lower and horses bred in USA, was won by Early Bird of R&R Syndicate followed by Converter of Slingerz Racing Stable for second.

Jumbo Jet’s competitors, ‘Looking to Heaven’ and ‘Regal Intension’ were third and fourth, in that order, for the race which fetched a purse of USD $10,765 (approx. GYD $2.2m).

The day that had sun in its full bloom started with the J3 Non Starter and L Class Classic (1100m) which was won by Face D’ Fire ahead of Cash N’ Carry, Foreign Link and Perfect Drift, respectively.

After that, the G3 and Lower (1400m) sprang into action with Unsettled emerging the winner while It’s My Choice was second, Goldon D’or was third while Marconi finished fourth.

Race Three for the J1 and Lower (1400m) saw Perfect Dream claim a win in reality ahead of Ebony Prince (2nd), Trump (3rd) and Sunday Silence (4th).

Race Four for Two-year-old Guyana Bred (1100m) had Double Jet fly to victory as GT Boss had to settle for second, while Legacy was third and El Dorado Queen, fourth.

The first race in the second half of the card was for the J3 Non Starter and L Class Classic (1100m) crown which was won by Red Star while Perfect Storm was second, Catholic Boy finished third and Quiet Warrior copped fourth. (Kizan Brumell)