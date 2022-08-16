AFC accuses Govt. of withholding information on Public Works Spending

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has expressed solidarity with its eight suspended parliamentarian colleagues by staying away from the National Assembly even when a more than $44.7B budgetary supplementary needed to be passed.

But the party says that the Opposition is also frustrated by the limited information and participation the People’s Progressive Party is allowing the Opposition by using its one seat majority to keep them out. The AFC and coalition partner, the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU) have been criticized for not being present in Parliament to ask questions regarding the additional $44.7B, which the government sought to complement its developmental work for the year. Shadow Finance Minister, Juretha Fernandes acknowledged the concerns of stakeholders, but urged that the Opposition’s presence during the debates would have made no difference since many government ministers continue to sideline the Opposition’s role in the National Assembly.

Fernandes said that the government has operated in the same way in past budgets and supplementary debates. “I can tell you that it was not different, answers were not given, even at the level in which the PPP administration was there questioning themselves as to where the money would be spent, there was still absolutely no information given directly…” She said that it was a “glaring example” with the Ministry of Public Works miscellaneous road project in which $3B was being requested. The Shadow Minister said that even as a member of the PPP stood up and asked for those roads to be listed, that was not done, “but rather an answer was given that they will do as much as possible”. Fernandes said that it showed clearly that there was no structure in budgeting; “and even with our presence there, if the roads are not identified then it is just not identified.” Fernandes charged however that, “the administration continues to use Parliament as just a process… because they know they have a one seat majority and they have been exploiting that one seat majority.”

Opposition MP Cathy Hughes highlighted a number of wrongs taking place in Parliament. She said that “there are so many challenges and errors taking place within the parliamentary structure that it really is not functioning the way it was intended to function.” She said that despite the Opposition’s request for detailed information, those are not forthcoming. She added that even when written responses are required from the government, they take four to five months before they can reply, while necessary information is left out.

“The whole feeling and operations of our parliament today is far from where it needs to be.” Hughes said that there is a complete breakdown in terms of having a process in place that would allow for some of the good recommendations made by the Opposition to be considered and implemented. She related the fact that the Opposition represents some 50 percent of the population, but there is no mechanism to allow for meaningful participation.

“So Parliament today is really, in many respects, a talk shop,” the MP said. She claimed that when questions are asked of the government ministers, it is not responded to with the detail that Guyana deserves. Hughes said that it is not the intention of the Opposition to stay away from Parliament in general but the institution is just not working. She said that if the government continues to act dismissive of Opposition concerns, they will have to go back to parliament, “go through the motions” and continue to ask the questions.

Government MP, Bhagmattie Veerasammy had asked Public Works Minister Juan Edghill for information on some of the roads identified for upgrading in the $3B allocation. She said that during her work in the communities, many people would like to know whether their roads are identified for upgrade. However, instead of highlighting the planned thoroughfare, Edghill said that “for the avoidance of confusion and to not interrupt social cohesion in the country, it would be advisable that we don’t at this time, name first street verses second street… or back street verses front street…” He claimed that when the ministry executes road works in communities, they are all done at the same quality in every community.

Edghill also refused to say which sea defence areas would be worked on with the more than $500M supplementary it received for that purpose. When asked by the media to share where upgrades would be done, he said that “Sea defence is not just about structures, and I’ve dealt with this in the National Assembly on Monday; we have to maintain the structural integrity of our sea and river defences…across the country.” He said the money would support ongoing work in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six.