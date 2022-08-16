A bet is a bet

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – A bet is a bet. But yuh does gat some smart Alec does tek a bet with yuh and when time come fuh dem fuh pay up, dem does claim is a different bet yuh mek.

It remind dem boys about a man call Earl and he wife, Diane. Dem use to guh to de state fair every year. And every year Earl would seh, “Diane, I’d like to ride in that stunt airplane.” Diane always reply, “I know, Earl, but that airplane ride costs 50 dollars, and 50 dollars is 50 dollars.”

One year Earl and Diane went to de fair and Earl seh, “Diane, I’m 75 years old. If I don’t ride in that stunt airplane, I might never get another chance.”

Diane reply, “Earl, that airplane ride costs 50 dollars, and 50 dollars is 50 dollars.”

De pilot overheard dem and seh, “Folks, I’ll make you a deal. I’ll take you both up for a ride. If you can stay quiet for the entire ride and not say one word, I won’t charge you, but if you say one word, it’ll cost you 50 dollars.”

Earl and Diane agree and up dem went.

De pilot did all kinda twists and turns, rolls and dives, but nat a word dem mek. He did all he tricks over again, but still nat a word. When de plane land, de pilot turn to Earl and seh, “By golly, I did everything I could think of to get you to yell out, but you didn’t.”

Earl reply, “Well, I was gonna say something when Diane fell out, but 50 dollars is 50 dollars.

Talk half. Leff half.