57 Master Trainers to roll out Education Ministry’s renewed Nursery Schools Curriculum

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is set to roll out a renewed curriculum for nursery schools and has employed some 57 Master Trainers to guide the effort.

To get the ball rolling, the ministry concluded a five-day workshop on, “Piloting of the Renewed Curriculum” for the Nursery level at Grand Coastal Hotel last week. At the workshop, the 57 Master Trainers were trained and they will be responsible for training nursery teachers across the country. The first training will take the form of a ‘piloted approach’ that selected schools will undergo.

The Ministry of Education has said that countrywide training is expected to commence on August 22 – 26, 2022. The curriculum is expected to be rolled out in 103 pilot schools in the first week of October 2022.

According to Mr. Devendre Persaud, Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for nursery education, the renewed curriculum encourages problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision making. He also noted that the introduction of this renewed curriculum into nursery schools, will allow for transformation in the delivery of the curriculum at the nursery level, it promises to be highly child-centred, and also teacher and parent friendly.

This curriculum has five thematic areas or strands which are wellbeing, mathematics, language arts, discovery, invention and personal, and also includes social and civic responsibility. Because Guyana is transforming and is on an upward trajectory of development, it is pivotal for education delivery to change to accommodate this development and thus, allow all education stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to this growth and development, which will ensure that the children are “lifelong learners”. This programme is funded by the Global Partnership for Education and managed by the World Bank and the Ministry of Education.

Mrs. Paula Cook MacKinnon, Principal of Mindbloom Consulting, Dr. Heather Hemming, Professor of Education, Acadia University and Dr. Gordon Harewood, Senior Assistant Registrar (retired), Caribbean Examination Council, were the consultants present to facilitate the workshop while Ms. Beth Charlton, Assistant Professor (retired), Mount St. Vincent University and Dr. Joanne Tompkins, Professor of Education, St. Francis Xavier University joined virtually.