Rivers View triumph again as Rising Stars fall 3-1

Kaieteur News- The highly anticipated match-up between the Rivers View (RVFC) and Rising Stars FC surpassed expectations as the curtains came down on the Bartica Football Association (BFA) Men’s Senior League.

The Rising Stars team had fans on the edge of their seats in the first half as they produced a dominating performance. This was further emphasized when the ball flew pass goalkeeper Dariq James to give Stars the lead minutes before the 1st period came to an end. It would appear as if all hope was lost for Rivers View.

However, the Riverine boys re-grouped during the halftime break and came back with a vengeance. Mid-way through the second half, Andrew Simmons did his thing to replenish the motivation and energy desperately needed by scoring his 18th goal of the tournament. The scores were leveled but the job wasn’t done yet. A little over 15 minutes later, Simmons produced his 2nd goal to the sheer relish of his fans.

This second goal meant heartbreak for the Potaro Strikers who were desperately hoping Stars could pull off the win.

And just to put the cherry on top the cake, Omario Lake placed the ball perfectly past the keeper to carry the score to 3-1. The few fans that Rivers View had, who were already ecstatic in their celebrations, went ballistic when the game ended a few moments later.

This win saw the Rivers View United Football Club walking away with a trophy and $300,000 GYD.

Andrew Simmons also received a trophy for the Most Valuable Player.

“On behalf of the Executive Body and team of the RVFC, we would like to extend heartfelt gratitude towards the Bartica Football Association and all the member clubs on making this league a success. We are also not forgetting the fans, without you, this wouldn’t be enjoyable as it is, so thank you for all your love and support,” a release from the winning club stated.