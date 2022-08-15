Ralph Ramkarran responds to Freddie Kissoon

Dear Editor,

I refer to Mr. Freddie Kissoon’s article “What Yesu Persaud told me Janet Jagan told him about Ralph Ramkarran” published on August 13. I was not offered any position in the government by the PPP in 1992. After the government was established, I was offered a diplomatic position by Clement Rohee, the then Foreign Minister, which I declined. I did not want to leave Guyana and disrupt my life and had no interest in or knowledge of diplomacy.

Mr. Bernard De Santos, a distinguished lawyer, agreed to have his name on the List of Candidates in 1992 if he was appointed Attorney General if the PPP won the elections. The PPP did and he was appointed AG. In 1997 Mr. Doodnauth Singh, also a distinguished lawyer, offered to serve as Attorney General. He was not on the List of Candidates. He was a technocrat. Once again, I was not offered a position in the government in 1997. Therefore, I could not decline in 1997 what I was not offered which, according to Mr. Kissoon, is the assertion made by Nagamootoo.

The allegation that, according to Moses Nagamootoo, Komal Chand “was decisive in weakening Ramkarran’s chances” is a mystifying falsehood. This is what Komal Chand said at the meeting: “I agree with Cde Janet that the job of president would be strenuous. If anything were to happen to her we would have to go through this whole process again. Cde Janet should be congratulated for her frank contribution. If Cde Janet is not the candidate she will be with us longer and will be of more use to us. Our supporters will not refuse to vote for us if we do not have a Jagan name. I agree with the short list. We should start with the three names. Sam should remain as the PM candidate. We should agree to a person other than Cde Janet as the presidential candidate.”

My children spent five years each studying law – one year in Guyana at UG, two years in Barbados at UWI and two years in Trinidad at Hugh Wooding Law School. The years were 1995 to 2000 and 1997 to 2002. And yes, Freddie, they qualified for duty free allowance, having spent over three years abroad, which is really what you want to know after making false and libelous allegations many years ago in accordance with your usual modus operandi of lying about and degrading others and never letting up on your nefarious efforts, even now.

Regards

Ralph Ramkarran