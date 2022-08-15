Nat U-15s involved in 2nd practice match

Kaieteur News- With a strong breeze blowing from the Atlantic Ocean blowing across the ground on a day blessed with brilliant sunshine the National U-15s beat a GCA XI by one run yesterday at Everest in fading light in their second practice game as they prepare for the Regional U-15 50-over tournament in Grenada.

The Guyana U-15 side won the toss and opted to bat on good track and fairly fast outfield and were all out for 191.

Razam Koobir (27) and Romario Ramdehol (38) added 42 for the second wicket after joining forces with the score on 16-1.

Skipper Dave Mohabir contributed 20 before pacer Shane Prince (24) and Nicolas Lovell who was unbeaten on 19 put together 41 for the 10th wicket.

Leg-spinner Stephon Sankar took 3-15 and Reyaz Latif 2-10 bowled well for the GCA unit who fell for 190 all out.

The inform 15-year-old Shiloh Adams led the way with classy 57 from 75 balls with five fours and got support from Jeremiah Hohenkirk who scored 28 from 31 balls with a four and a six, Latif who made 20 from 36 balls with three boundaries and Sankar 19 with a four. Adams, who ran hard and pushed the balls into the gaps, added 52 with Hohenkirk for the seventh before the little left hander who attends the Christ Church Secondary which produced Test batter Carl Hooper, added another 61 for the eight wicket with Sankar.

But in the end his half-century was not enough as Danesh Persaud 3-29, Arun Gainda 3-36, Dave Mohabir 2-30 did the damage with the ball.

The third match is set for today at Everest from 9AM. (Sean Devers)