MCYS/NSC swimming camp concludes at NAC

…IGG set for November 25 to 27 here – Minister Ramson Jr.

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS)/ National Sports Commission (NSC) annual Swim camp concluded yesterday at the National Aquatic Center (NAC) at Lilliendaal on the East Coast of Demerara.

The programme, which saw a record 1700 participants, was geared to prepare swimmers for national competitions and to teach swimming as a life skill. Apart from the NAC, sessions were held at Colgrain pool, Linden and Berbice. The camp was deemed a resounding success as many participants learned to swim while others sharpened their skills.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. reminded the parents that they have the responsibility to guide their children. “Learning is a process. When we are building our children we are building our nation, and being part of a sport programme is beneficial towards this journey of success for them,” he added.

Ramson Jr. noted that safety was always a priority and commended all involved. “These programmes, all of which the MCYS is putting together for you, will supplement what the children are doing in school,” the Minister explained.

He added that there are currently 250 participants in their youth culture camp, stating that he is looking forward to working with all stakeholders for the development of Guyana’s children.

Minister Ramson Jr. informed that there will be a science fair, with a winning prize of one million dollars, on August 27 and 28 at the Aquatic Center. He encouraged the parents and children to attend, adding that the Ministry is willing to assist with transportation.

Minister Ramson indicated that they have secured the participation of both French Guiana and Suriname for the return of the Inter-Guiana Games following a five-year absence.

“We will invite countries from the Caribbean and South America so as to expand and develop and the annual games which will be the biggest sporting showpiece for the region,” he posited.

Ramson Jr. related that his ministry will commence a mentorship programme in the coming weeks which will be beneficial for the youths. He disclosed that the IGG isset for November 25 to 27 here.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle alluded to the fact that they were able to uphold ‘safety’ as their watchword in that the camp was incident free. “The MCYS and by extension the Government of Guyana want to reach out to families so as to build a better nation. With the leadership level we have at the MCYS, we will only get better and together we will make this nation proud,” he related.

Deputy Director of Sport Melissa Dow-Richardson encouraged the youths to utilise their skills and to support each other. She touched on the importance of discipline and urged the youths to focus on their education. She said that swimmers can now progress through the club system and commended the staff of the NSC.

Coach/Organiser Paul Mahaica said he was pleased with the response and noted that 917 children learned to swim during the programme. He also thanked the coaches while GASA President Dwayne Scott expressed his pleasure at the success of the camp.