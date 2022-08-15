Man stabbed to death at Perseverance

Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances which led to the murder of Owen Younge, 19, on Saturday evening at Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Younge a resident of the said housing scheme was killed during the early evening hours. His death was the end result of a longstanding feud between him and the suspect.

The feud escalated on Saturday and erupted into a street brawl and ended with Younge being brutally stabbed to death.