Man stabbed to death at Perseverance

Latest update August 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the circumstances which led to the murder of Owen Younge, 19, on Saturday evening at Perseverance Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.
Younge a resident of the said housing scheme was killed during the early evening hours. His death was the end result of a longstanding feud between him and the suspect.
The feud escalated on Saturday and erupted into a street brawl and ended with Younge being brutally stabbed to death.
Aug 15, 2022Kaieteur News- Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Police Force (GFP) recorded dominant victories in latest matches in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Football League tournament on...
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Kaieteur News- I was in Miami in 2000 for an eye operation at the Bascom Palmer Eye Hospital. Hold your horses! I could not... more
Kaieteur News – Imagine that you have a shop but you need a partner to help you with it. So you enter into a partnership... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]