Latch Mohabir and family support “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”project

Kaieteur News- Another USA based Guyanese, Latch Mohabir and his family, has provided $20,000 towards the “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers Initiative”. Formerly from East Canje, Berbice, Mohabir said that he is following the work of the project and is impressed with how far and how many youths and cricket clubs have benefited, thus his support.

The joint initiative between Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA has progressed well since its inception and will continue to provide towards the development of young people and cricket in general. The project is very thankful for the assistance provided by Mohabir and family.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $250,000 cash, two trophies, twelve cricket boots, nineteen pairs of batting pads, twenty one bats, fifteen pairs of batting gloves, nineteen thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, one arm guard, six cricket bags and two helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, thirty eight young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, one arm guard, fourteen bats, one box, two helmets, eleven pairs of cricket shoes, ten pairs of batting pads, one bat rubber and twelve pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails and the Essequibo Cricket Board.