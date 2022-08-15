Guyana Table Tennis Association says thanks

Kaieteur News- Following their participation in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham England, the Guyana table Tennis Association has taken the opportunity to express gratitude to all those who assisted in helping to put on one of their best showing so far.

According to the release, the GTTA mentioned Wärtsilä Guyana and the Guyana Olympic Association for providing substantial and timely support. The release also mentioned the many well-wishers and fans who cheered the team on during the tournament on their historic performances especially among the women; Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Priscilla Greaves and Thuraia Thomas.

The Men’s doubles pair of Shemar Britton, Christopher Franklin, the women’s doubles pairing of Cummings and Edghill.

It also mentioned the unforgettable performance of Natalie Cummings who reached the round of 16, which is a first for Guyana at these games.

The release also mentioned performances of youngsters Jonathan Van Lange and Thuraia Thomas along with the return of Joel Alleyne in national colours.

The officials on the team namely coaches Idi Lewis and Linden Johnson and physiotherapist Vanessa Wickham among others.

The release concluded that the GTTA will continue the national team’s training programme which began under Coach Osdani Romero Garcia as the GTTA pursues its long term goals. (Samuel Whyte)