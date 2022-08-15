GDF and Police romp to massive victories in Female football tourney

Kaieteur News- Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Police Force (GFP) recorded dominant victories in latest matches in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Football League tournament on Saturday.

Playing at the Wisburg ground in Linden, GDF hammered Coomacka 10-nil, while Police did better by pummeling Milerock 15-nil.

Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd met the Police and Milerock teams before the start of the game. After play started the Police lasses made steady passage to the Milerock outfit goal as Lakesha Pearson 4, Annalisa Vincent 5, Collette Rutherford 6, Deekola Chester 2, Tiandi Smith 2 and Ashanti Smith 1 ran riot over the hapless home team.

When the GDF defeated Coomacka by their 10-nil margin, Andrea Lashley 1, Abiose Heywood 5, Yaneira Omearra 1 and Melinda Scott 3 saw their team in total command for the triumph.