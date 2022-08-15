Latest update August 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Former model killed in Linden Highway accident

Aug 15, 2022 News

Killed in a car accident, Notoya Narine

Kaieteur News – A former fashion model in the St Kitts and Nevis was killed Sunday morning in a car accident along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The dead woman has been identified as 35-year-old Notoya Narine a mother of two and a resident of Plaisance on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Up to press time police did not release any information on the accident. Also injured in the accident were her young daughter and her boyfriend. Narine was reportedly the driver of the car travelling along highway when she lost control of the vehicle. The car reportedly toppled several time before coming to a halt. Narine was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene while her daughter and husband are currently hospitalised.

Narine’s wrecked car.

