18 new Covid-19 cases; one person in ICU

Aug 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health has recorded 18 new Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, with one person in the Intensive Care Unit.

Below is the dashboard with the details.

 

GDF and Police romp to massive victories in Female football tourney

Aug 15, 2022

Kaieteur News- Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Police Force (GFP) recorded dominant victories in latest matches in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Women’s Football League tournament on...
Guyana Table Tennis Association says thanks

Aug 15, 2022

MCYS/NSC swimming camp concludes at NAC

Aug 15, 2022

Nat U-15s involved in 2nd practice match

Aug 15, 2022

Rivers View triumph again as Rising Stars fall 3-1

Aug 15, 2022

Coach says it was a learning experience for his players as USA Tri-State beat GT XI 3-2

Aug 15, 2022

