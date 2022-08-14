Weight training guidelines for beginners

The Fit-Nest

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Weight training is a great idea for people who have been trying to lose weight or tone their bodies. In fact, research shows that besides these two most obvious benefits of weight training, including such activities in your workout programme can add benefits to your overall health.

Research shows that weight training can additionally improve bone and cardiovascular (heart) health, help boost your energy levels, lower abdominal fat, improve your mood and flexibility, give you an elevated body image and even enhance your brain.

Training with weights does not mean you will become “bulky” and “unattractive” as some people may think. Anyone who does weight training has the ability to control their muscle growth and target specific parts of their bodies as they desire, and this means you can too. As a matter of fact, if you weren’t convinced to do weight lifting before, I’ll let you in on a secret; it makes you look younger and live longer. By lifting weights, your muscles become tight; hence your skin will not be droopy and as wrinkled as it should be.

Just in case you are motivated enough to try lifting weights now, I’ll go ahead and share some awesome tips I learnt for introducing your body to this type of training.

Warm-ups

Warming up your body for weight lifting, just like for your regular exercise routine, is extremely critical in preparing for your training.

It is recommended that you get 15 to 20 minutes of warm-up in before you commence your actual routine. You may start with some light cardio, like a fast walk or gentle jog on the treadmill, or incorporate another piece of cardio equipment like a stationary bike. Gradually up the intensity until you feel a moderate increase in heart rate and have a light sweat going. Remember to do a mix of dynamic and static stretches to protect your muscles and maximise muscle gain.

Gradually increase the weight you lift

I’ll pick on the men a little in this section. Please do not try to impress the ladies in the gym by lifting weights that you have never done in your life! You must start off with lighter weights that you can lift about 10 to 15 times with proper form. After becoming comfortable with your routine, you may add more weight to help you achieve your goals.

Trying to lift an awfully heavy weight can cause extreme muscle damage and other health implications.

Rest in between workouts

Resting in between your workout should be practised when lifting weights. In between every set, you should allow your body to recoup by resting for a few minutes, depending on your specific training goal as well; between two to five minutes is usually recommended.

It is also suggested that you rest a day or two in between your workout to give your muscles time to recover and replenish energy before your next session. Weight training for beginners should be no longer than 30 minutes. After your routine, some trainers recommend light stretches to reduce muscle soreness and help speed up recovery time.

Use proper form

In incorporating weights into your routine, you must learn to do each exercise correctly. The better your form, the better your results will be and the less likely you are to get hurt as well.

If you are unable to maintain good form, decrease the weight or the number of repetitions. Remember that proper form matters even when you pick up and replace your weights on the weight racks.

If you’re not sure whether you’re doing a particular exercise correctly, ask a personal trainer or other fitness specialist for help.

Don’ts

You may be tempted to hold your breath while lifting weights, but you absolutely should not! Specialists advise against this, as it can result in dizziness, nausea or even a heart attack. At the same time, try not to hyperventilate.

It is advised that if you feel pain, do not continue lifting. Gently place the weight to its spot and rest your body. Do not try to drop it immediately as this can cause muscle damage. You may put an ice pack on your body where you feel pain for 20 minutes. Rest for a few days and you may try again with less weight when you return.

Don’t try to lift weights if you are light-headed or dizzy. Make sure you eat lots of protein when weight training and keep your body hydrated by sipping on water. If you feel unwell, stop your workout and start again the next day.

Don’t exercise any set of muscles more than three times a week and don’t forget to strap on safety gears when preparing for weight training. These can include weight lifting belts, gloves and wrist wraps.