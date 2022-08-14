Venezuelan woman shot dead while defending another from abusive man

Latest update August 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 14, 2022 News
By Shervin Belgrave
Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman was on Saturday shot dead at Mahdia, Region Eight while trying to save her friend from an abusive man.
The dead woman has been identified as Rosmarys Torres and according to police, she was shot three times with a shotgun. The fatal shooting took place in the wee hours at a shop located at the Mousie Backdam Landing in the Mahdia district.
Several bystanders, including the friend who Torres died trying to save, were reportedly injured during the shooting.
Kaieteur News was told that the injured friend and the man were reportedly in a relationship and were drinking at the shop with some other individuals.
Torres was present when an argument ensued between the couple and things reportedly turned violent.
Some eyewitnesses related that the man started to beat Torres’ friend at the shop. She reportedly could not allow her friend to being abused so she tried to defend her.
Kaieteur News understands that other Venezuelan women had backed her up but when the man realised he was outnumbered, he pulled out a shotgun and shot at them several times.
Torres was struck three times and killed while several other women were injured.
Torres’s friends have related that her tragic demise has left her 12-year-old daughter motherless and stranded in the mining town with no close family members around.
Torres and her daughter had travelled to Guyana sometime back to escape the hardships in Venezuela. Seeking a good source of income, she ended up in Mahdia with her daughter.
Kaieteur News understands that she was running a small shop in the area at the time of her demise.
Her friends are now trying their best to transport her daughter back to Venezuela so that she can be with relatives there.
Aug 14, 2022Club to tour Suriname from August 21 Proactive Tennis Coach and Founder of the Sheltez Tennis Club, Shelly Daley, disclosed that the club will be hosting its second Summer Camp for the School...
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have learnt with bitterness, angst, mental torture, hurtful reflections what a morally ugly society... more
Kaieteur News – Motor racing in Guyana has always been intertwined with politics and economics. In the 1970s when the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – So far in this attempt to answer the question, “Has CARICOM reached its limits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]