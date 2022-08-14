Venezuelan woman shot dead while defending another from abusive man

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A Venezuelan woman was on Saturday shot dead at Mahdia, Region Eight while trying to save her friend from an abusive man.

The dead woman has been identified as Rosmarys Torres and according to police, she was shot three times with a shotgun. The fatal shooting took place in the wee hours at a shop located at the Mousie Backdam Landing in the Mahdia district.

Several bystanders, including the friend who Torres died trying to save, were reportedly injured during the shooting.

Kaieteur News was told that the injured friend and the man were reportedly in a relationship and were drinking at the shop with some other individuals.

Torres was present when an argument ensued between the couple and things reportedly turned violent.

Some eyewitnesses related that the man started to beat Torres’ friend at the shop. She reportedly could not allow her friend to being abused so she tried to defend her.

Kaieteur News understands that other Venezuelan women had backed her up but when the man realised he was outnumbered, he pulled out a shotgun and shot at them several times.

Torres was struck three times and killed while several other women were injured.

Torres’s friends have related that her tragic demise has left her 12-year-old daughter motherless and stranded in the mining town with no close family members around.

Torres and her daughter had travelled to Guyana sometime back to escape the hardships in Venezuela. Seeking a good source of income, she ended up in Mahdia with her daughter.

Kaieteur News understands that she was running a small shop in the area at the time of her demise.

Her friends are now trying their best to transport her daughter back to Venezuela so that she can be with relatives there.