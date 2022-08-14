Latest update August 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

USA Tri State tour of Guyana 5

Aug 14, 2022 Sports

USA Tri State win series 3-2

 By Sean Devers

The touring USA Tri State Development U-17 team ended their two-week tour on a high note when they defeated a Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) U-17 team by 31 runs at the historic GCC ground yesterday to take the five-match series 3-2.

Siddarth Kappa punches past cover duing his 51 yesterday at Bourda. (Sean Devers photo)

The USA Tri State team with coaches Orin Bailey and Linden Fraser after their 3-2 win against GT X1.

51 from 97 balls with a single boundary from Siddarth Kappa 37 from 53 balls with a four, 37 from 63 balls with a solitary four from the team’s most consistent batter Ruhan Swar, Amogh Arepally who made 36 from 56 balls with one four and Saharsh Shwethan with a run-a-ball 17 were the only batters to reach double figures as the visitors were bowled out for 176 in 48.1 overs.

The architects of destruction were the leg-spin pair of Riyad Latif (4-29) and Stephon Sankar (4-19) for the City lads who could only reach 145-9.

Only Jadon Campbell, who made a polished 44 from 87 balls with one four and 26 from 51 balls from the tournament leading run-scorer Shiloh Adams, showed promise.

But only Shaquan Walters with 16 and Emmanuel Lewis 10 of the rest got into double figures in a losing cause in a game in which free scoring proved problematic on the heavy outfield despite a fairly good pitch.

Rounak Rao grabbed 3-12 despite his injured elbow and support from Tanmay Joshi who took 3-17.

When the game commenced in overcast conditions Vyas Sriman suffered another failure at the top of the order when he was caught and bowled by off-spinner Myhiem Khan for six at 17-1.

Swar, the only batter to score a century on this tour, joined forces with Kappa before he Swar was removed by left-arm spinner Brandon Henry at 91-2.

Kappa and Arepally batted well but once Kappa fell to Latif who also removed Arepally at 167-4, no other batter offered resistance as the remaining seven wickets tumbled for nine runs.

When the GCA X1 began their reply they also found the going tough at 16-1 and Campbell and Adams offered fight as rain stopped played and when play resumed Campbell was dismissed by Joshi and Adams were neatly stumped off Rounak Roa, it was all over bar the shouting.

 

 

 

 

